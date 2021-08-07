History at MKU’s 19th completion ceremony as the first cohort of medicine students graduate

By Evans Ongwae

Mount Kenya University (MKU) released its 29 pioneer medicine students on August 6 against a backdrop of several other notable milestones in research, innovation and community outreach.

The university awarded a total of 6,556 graduands during the 19th graduation ceremony attended remotely by the majority.

The 29 doctors and a host of other health personnel have graduated when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and other health challenges. They are thus a notable addition to the country’s pool of health personnel. The graduation of this cohort that joined the university in 2014 opens a pipeline that will release a regular stream of doctors. MKU has over the years graduated other health personnel from its College of Health Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Deogratius JAGANYI, says the university is busy training not just Kenyans, but also people from other parts of the world. “Students from all over the world are welcome to MKU,” he says, explaining that the university’s e-learning capability enables masses to conveniently access affordable higher education.

The drive to expand access to higher education to all segments of the population has earned MKU global recognition. Last month, the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) recognised the university as the global hub for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10 on reduced inequalities, beginning this year and up to 2024.

Student innovations

Prof JAGANYI says students thrive at MKU and some of them excel in innovation and entrepreneurship even before they graduate. He cites two recent examples.

The first concerns two students, Chris Arunga and Sylvia Kang’ethe, who won Ksh3.6 million and Ksh900,000 respectively in an innovation competition organised by the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Programme (KYEOP). The two are set to establish feeds and chocolate production enterprises respectively after receiving their grants.

The other example is of four ICT students, namely Billy Okeyo, Daniel Dennis, Sandra Kuria and Catherine Ratemo, who developed a mobile phone app for rapidly and cheaply detecting cataracts early. The app is called Eyero, and the team is among the top 50 that have been shortlisted in the Google’s Developer Student Club’s Solution Challenge 2021.

Infrastructure

In response to evidently heightened stress levels in society, some of which are attributable to the socio-economic challenges brought about by Covid-19, MKU has established a centre to provide psychosocial support to its students and other youths. The centre, located at the university’s main campus in Thika, is headed by Dr Jane Nyutu, the MKU co-founder.

Further on infrastructure, Prof JAGANYI reports that MKU has completed its well-equipped 2,000-capacity convention centre that will serve students and the rest of the country. Other than supporting learning activities, the centre will be used to host meetings, seminars, conferences and exhibitions. This is in line with the university’s drive to diversify its revenue streams to support its core business of teaching, research and community outreach.

The new MKU Convention Centre. Photo credit: MKU

Additionally, MKU has established an Innovation and Incubation Centre under the African Higher Education Leadership in Advancing Inclusive Innovation for Development (AHEAD) Project.

Also, a joint project between MKU and μ-Data Analytics Institute (MUDAI) is set to establish a science and innovation laboratory at the university’s Nairobi campus.

Prof JAGANYI says MKU has also established a Centre for Professional Development (CPD). This is to promote continuous learning.

Scholarships

Scholarships are also obtainable. The MKU VC thanks DAAD – the German Academic Exchange Service – for the In-Country/In-Region Scholarship programme 2021. DAAD has awarded MKU, 26 postgraduate scholarships for the September 2021 intake.

MKU has also secured the International Junior Nurse Fellowship by the United Kingdom’s Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust (BDCFT). Senior nursing students at MKU will be competitively selected to join the 12-month virtual training.

Research

The university’s funded research projects have a total value of over Ksh1 billion. This is among the highest value of grants to private universities in the region. These grants support research that impact society. MKU’s target is to increase research grants to Ksh2 billion in the next one year, says the VC.

Prof JAGANYI adds that the university has already received six research grants this year, bringing the total of ongoing funded projects to 48. The six grants are from the European Union through the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP); African Academy of Sciences; World Health Organisation; Global Challenges Research Fund through the Newton Prize; and Open Philanthropy, USA.

Also, a consortium led by MKU research scientist, Dr Jesse Gitaka, is set to supply 200,000 rapid Covid-19 testing kits to health facilities in Kiambu and Nairobi. The kits are a donation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the MKU-led consortium won a grant from the global health governing body.

Community Outreach

The MKU fraternity, including students’ clubs, faculty, and management, has been involved in various community support activities. These include environmental conservation through tree planting at different places, care for persons with disability, educational support by the School of Education to the Naivasha Maximum Prison inmate-teachers, among other outreach initiatives.