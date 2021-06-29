Towards self-reliant agri-food value chains in Kenya

Vert Ltd Pack House, an enterprise that has created jobs to many women and youth. It is a beneficiary of MESPT and DANIDA support.

Photo credit: MESPT

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are pertinent to the attainment of sustainable market systems development and have contributed immensely to strengthening and integrating Kenya into both the regional and global economies.

