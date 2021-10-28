The Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi gains recognition as centre of excellence in management of stroke

By Millicent Mwololo

If you experience a sudden headache, dizziness, speech difficulty, drooping of one side of the face, weakness on one half of the body and loss of balance, you may be having a stroke.

There are different types of stroke. They include obstruction of blood to the brain, the rapture of a vessel in the brain and a transcient stroke, in which the symptoms develop and resolve on their own.

“Partial obstruction puts one at the risk of a full-blown stroke,” says Dr Margarita Mwai, Head of Accident and Emergency (A&E) section at The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Nairobi.

Uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, trauma or a head injury that leads to bleeding into the brain, are some of the factors that predispose one to getting a stroke, explains Dr Mwai.

Time is of essence for a stroke patient, emphasises Dr Mwai. It is therefore important that a person experiencing a stroke receives the right care quickly.

AKUH, says Dr Mwai, has accordingly put in place a stroke clinical pathway that ensures patients immediately receive the care they need and in a standardised way.

On arrival at the hospital, a stroke patient is fully assessed by an A&E doctor within 10 minutes. A brain scan is done urgently and reviewed and reported by a radiologist within 45 minutes of arrival. If there is a blood clot causing the stroke, then by 60 minutes, a clot-busting drug is administered through the vein – a treatment called thrombolysis – to help re-establish blood flow to that part of the brain and improve chances of recovery.

Sometimes the clot may be too big, in which case it is removed mechanically using a wire within 75 minutes of the patien’ts arrival. This procedure is called mechanical thrombectomy, which in Kenya, is provided routinely only at AKUH Nairobi by a fully trained vascular neurosurgeon.

“The sooner the patient arrives here, the better the outcomes, as it becomes easier to reverse slurred speech and gain function of the limbs, making a patient lead a fairly normal life,” says Dr Mwai.

It is for having implemented such processes and procedures that AKUH Nairobi has recently been accredited by the American-based Joint Commission International (JCI) as a centre for excellence in acute stroke management, the first of its kind in Africa.

The hospital has been implementing the guidelines over the past two years to ensure it meets international standards and the American Heart Association guidelines on stroke treatment and management.

For familiarity, AKUH has trained its staff on acute care and has been conducting training on life support. “All our medical staff have been trained on the guidelines. They are familiar with the steps to take and for what durations, to restore blood flow,” shares Dr Mwai. This has seen a high level of standardised care for stroke patients, as the pathway that the hospital uses in harmony with international best practices.

Every six months, the hospital sends their data to JCI, while every year, the body evaluates the hospital’s adherence to global best practices.

To ensure continuous improvement, the hospital is re-accredited after every two years. This has seen retraining of medical staff to ensure consistency in the standard of care offered to stroke patients.

In the following Q and A, Dr Sylvia Mbugua, a Consultant Neurologist at AKUH, puts matters into perspective regarding the management of stroke at the hospital:

Dr Sylvia Mbugua, Consultant Neurologist, with Dr Felix Riunga, Consultant Infectious Diseases Specialist, discussing a patient scan image at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi. Photo credit: AKUH

Why is time of the essence in the treatment of stroke?

Research has shown that when a patient arrives at a hospital within four and a half hours since they first experienced a symptom of stroke, they are within the timeline to receive the initial drug treatment that gives them a higher chance of reversing the effects.

If a patient does not meet the 4.5 hours timeline, but makes it to the hospital within 24 hours of the onset of the stroke symptoms, we are able to carry out a mechanical removal of the blood clot with good outcomes in most patients.

A delay in seeking treatment may see a patient lose speech and the ability to use their limbs or to work. This confines them to an assisted life, which lowers their quality of life and may lead to depression.

What should a person experiencing stroke do immediately?

Get to the hospital without delay. When such a patient comes to AKUH Nairobi, they should immediately report to the emergency room and inform the nurse of their symptoms. As a hospital, we have put in place a standardised clinical pathway for management of stroke. It is followed by our staff for all stroke cases, to ensure favourable outcomes.

Is a stroke reversible?

In the past, there were no acute treatments available to reverse stroke, but now the situation has changed dramatically over the last decade in that thrombolysis and thrombectomy can actually restore a good number of stroke patients to a better level of function and less disability, with some even being reversed back to normality within hours.

At AKUH Nairobi, we rehabilitate stroke patients through physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and counselling, so that they can regain their normal life. We also provide education and support for the patient and their family, for them to fully understand the process of recovery.

What does the JCI accreditation of AKUH Nairobi really imply?

The accreditation means that the hospital complies with internationally set standards for timely, effective and high quality of care for stroke patients.

We are committed to continually improve patient care. We have put in place a clinical stroke pathway that ensures all stroke patients receive standardised care. By following international best practices, the patients get the best care available globally. This achievement reinforces our position as a regional leader in the provision of quality healthcare services that are supported by experienced specialists and world-class facilities.

How should people reduce their risk of getting a stroke?