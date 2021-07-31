Looking to transfer school fees from afar? Try the Co-op Bank options

By Evans Ongwae

The new school calendar has begun. This will be third time within seven months that parents and guardians will be required to pay fees, or, additionally, to shop for uniforms for those beginning their secondary school education.

Learners set to join Form I will report to their new schools starting Monday, August 2. Meanwhile, continuing learners are already back in school – the Form IIs, Form IIIs and Form IVs.

At the lower level, a new generation of learners joined pre-primary while those who were already in school moved to the next level.

For students who completed their secondary school last term, it is time to prepare to join university, middle level colleges or technical and vocational education training (TVET) centres. They, too, are transitioning to another phase of learning.

It has been a week of transition to new classes as the country scrambles to bring the school calendar back on track after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Undoubtedly, education is integral to the growth and progress of Kenyan society. Educated persons are better placed to unlock their talents for their own benefit and for the social and economic advancement of humanity.

But, as many people know, taking a child through primary, secondary and tertiary education is no mean feat. The Covid-19 pandemic, which hit livelihoods and even saw some people lose their jobs, has made getting funds to educate children at different levels a hard task. But even before the pandemic struck, some families found it tough to provide for their children’s education.

Various corporate institutions have come up with scholarships, aiming to enable more Kenyans to get a stab at higher levels of education. Some are supporting children to move from primary school to secondary school. Others support learners to progress to TVET institutions or university.

Some families are lucky to have members working in the Diaspora. Some Kenyans are in the West, notably in America and Europe. Others are based in Australia and New Zealand. Yet others are working in the Middle East, in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, among others. Smaller numbers of Kenyans can be found in other Asian nations, including Korea and Japan.

Kenyans in the Diaspora are known to send remittances to their families back home. Some send money for investment. Others support their families by sending money for upkeep. There are still others who help educate their relatives back home.

