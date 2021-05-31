Stories of Transformation: A round-up of latest development work by Nakuru County Government

By Francis Mureithi

The County Government of Nakuru, under the leadership of Governor Lee Kinyanjui, continues to invest in transformative projects across the vast region.

Many of them target the youth, women and farmers. Others are general. In all, the projects are aimed at making it possible for residents of Nakuru county to improve their socio-economic well-being.

For instance, in sports, the 73-year-old Afraha Stadium is undergoing substantial upgrading worth Ksh650 million, to give it capacity to more comfortably host big events.

A key feature in the stadium’s upgrading is the expansion of its sitting capacity from 8,200 to 14,300. This is in addition to modernising the facilities within.

The county government is additionally constructing the Keringet Sports Academy in Kuresoi South Sub-County, to save local athletes the expenses of travelling to North Rift for training.

In agriculture, the county government is giving some special attention to chicken rearing, and is particularly promoting the improved kienyeji (local) species. So far, the county government has distributed 49,341 month-old improved kienyeji chicks across nine sub-counties. This is under the Ksh26.2 million Local Chicken Stimulus Project.

Worth a mention in the water and environment sectors is the greening of Nakuru Municipality and the Kiamunyi Water Project. The latter is almost complete and is designed to serve 20,000 people.

In the trade and tourism sectors, the establishment of special economic zones and construction of Olenguruone and Kabazi markets stand out.

In education, the county government has supplied new furniture and learning material worth Ksh7.7 million to early childhood education centres, and is constructing more vocational training centres.

The health department is putting up a radiotherapy centre at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, building an oxygen plant and constructing Olenguruone and Maai Mahiu hospitals to increase access to decent health care.

Each of the 11 sub-counties has benefited from roads rehabilitation works to ease movement, promote economic activities and generally open up the county.

Detailed information about all these and other ongoing development projects in Nakuru County are contained in a downloadable PDF, available here.