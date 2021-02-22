Ksh105 million! Odibets unveils mega jackpot

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million.

Popularly referred to in sheng as “ile ya ma-ordinare”(for the ordinary person), Odibets has given punters an opportunity to win Ksh105 million after correctly predicting 17 matches that will be selected under the jackpot.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh95 in their account.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, they automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh105 million mega jackpot.

Consolation prizes will also be awarded for correctly predicting 16, 15,14, 13, 12, or 11 match results. Matches will be settled on the official result after 90 minutes of play, including any ‘injury time'. Extra time and penalty shoot-outs shall not be included.

During Valentines Day, Odibets launched a promo dubbed “Mapenzi ni 50-50”, one-of-a-kind initiative that saw the betting firm double up clients’ deposits with lucky winners getting up to Ksh5,000.

To participate, customers were required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Ksh50 on a single or multi-bet.