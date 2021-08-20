Champion of Inclusion: When KPC stretches its philanthropic hand, many lives get transformed

Since its establishment in 1973, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has consistently supported the empowerment of communities across the country. Most of the Company’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes and projects, which are executed through its philanthropic arm – KPC Foundation – are aimed at enhancing inclusivity and equity, especially among vulnerable individuals, needy and disadvantaged groups.

In line with the national development goals, KPC management has ensured inclusivity is at its core, as one of the operating service principles, which the company has demonstrated by dedicating at least one percent of its profits to CSI.

KPC’s empowerment initiatives are categorised under key themes, including Inclusive Education, Health and Sanitation, Empowerment of Youth, Women and Persons with Disability, Provision of Clean Water, Sports, Energy Conservation and Environmental Restoration, among others.

Inuka Scholarship Programme

The Inuka Scholarship programme is a flagship scheme for needy and disabled children across all the 47 counties in Kenya. Implemented in partnership with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Inuka resonates well with the Ministry of Education’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021, titled, “Education for all, Embracing Change, Securing the Future”. The first cohort of Inuka students joined Form One in January 2016.

The Inuka Scholarship involves the selection of two of the best performing primary school students with disabilities from each county every year, making a total of 94 students per year. One boy and one girl are selected from each county and receive scholarships to attend secondary school.

Since the inception of the Scholarship, the Company has spent Ksh56 million to cater for 376 students who have so far joined the programme.

Now in its 5th year and with the pioneer Inuka students graduating from secondary school, KPC is proud of the impressive results posted by the beneficiaries, in the recent Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Miriam Kipkemboi Chepleting of Moi Girls High School Eldoret scored top marks countrywide in the special needs education category, and was singled out for praise by Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, after she scored an A of 84.88 points.

Born in June 2002 in Uasin Gishu County, Miriam lived a normal life until 2014 when she was diagnosed with Osteogenic Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, which resulted in the amputation of her right leg. She, however, defied the odds and scored an impressive 403 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).