Champion of Inclusion: When KPC stretches its philanthropic hand, many lives get transformed

A new girls’ dormitory built by Kenya Pipeline Company to improve accommodation at Simbi Mixed Secondary School in the west of Kenya.

Photo credit: KPC

What you need to know:

Kenya Pipeline Company engages in various initiatives towards promoting social inclusion in particularly the following areas: 

  • Education
  • Health and Sanitation
  • Empowerment of Youth, Women and Persons with Disability
  • Provision of Clean Water
  • Sports
  • Energy Conservation
  • Environmental Restoration

Since its establishment in 1973, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has consistently supported the empowerment of communities across the country. Most of the Company’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes and projects, which are executed through its philanthropic arm – KPC Foundation – are aimed at enhancing inclusivity and equity, especially among vulnerable individuals, needy and disadvantaged groups.

