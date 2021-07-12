How the Kenya Industrial Estates is helping MSMEs countrywide to grow

Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina (second left), and Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) Managing Director, Dr Parmain ole Narikae (left), listen to Evans Killi, Director of Buffalo Millers, as he explains the various grain products his enterprise mills in Eldoret. KIE finances and incubates SMEs countrywide.

Photo credit: KIE

Micro, small and medium enterprises, popularly known as MSMEs, are strategic drivers of socio-economic transformation in developing nations. In Kenya, they play a critical role in job creation and wealth generation in all sectors of the country’s economy. However, they also face difficult challenges and often require a helping hand to grow.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.