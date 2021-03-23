Ministry launches Rapid Results Initiative for water, sanitation and irrigation

Foreword

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation targets to achieve 80 percent access to safe water from the current level of 64 percent and 40 percent for sanitation services from 26 percent in urban areas. The Ministry further aims to reduce non-revenue water from 41 percent to less than 20 percent, and increase the area under irrigation to 700,000 hectares from the current 510,000 hectares, by the end of 2022.

To realise these targets, the Ministry has prioritised fast-tracking a number of policies, strategies, guidelines, legal and institutional reforms, as well as implementation of programmes and projects.

In this regard, the Ministry has launched a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) programme that prioritises completion of projects whose progress level is 85 percent and above.

During the 100-day RRI period, the Ministry will ensure completion and commissioning of 77 projects, including several community boreholes and household water pans.

The other areas of focus include finalisation of water and irrigation policies, regulations and strategies; institutional reforms; enhancement of water sector corporate image; and monitoring and evaluation of project implementation.

I thank His Excellency the President for his continued support to the Ministry. I also appreciate stakeholders, including our Development Partners and County Governments, for their support to the Ministry, towards the realisation of its projects and mandate to ensure increased provision of Water, Sanitation, Food Security the “Big Four” Agenda.

-Sicily K. Kariuki (Mrs), EGH, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Water Sanitation and Irrigation

____________

Preface

The expanded mandate to the Ministry through Executive Order No. 1 of 2019 demonstrates the government’s commitment to accelerate development in the water, sanitation and irrigation sector. The Ministry has continued to implement key policies and projects in water and sanitation infrastructure, conservation of water resources and transboundary waters; water storage and flood control; irrigation expansion and land reclamation.

The Ministry is committed to enhance completion rates of all ongoing projects and programmes to increase water and sanitation coverage, as well as food security. This will be achieved through better performance measurement and management in the implementation of projects. In addition, synergies will be enhanced between departments at the headquarters, sector institutions, other Government agencies and key stakeholders in fast-tracking projects that give maximum returns in short periods.

In 2018, a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) was undertaken by the Ministry to fast-track the completion of water projects across the sector. Within the 100 days, a total of 13 projects on water services and sewerage, and one on surface water telemetric station, were commissioned across the country and a total of 20 stations were inspected. In addition, transition of water sector institutions was undertaken as well as finalisation of a National Water Policy.

The Ministry is rolling out the RRI to commission 22 priority projects, specifically 18 water and sanitation projects and four irrigation projects that are 100 percent complete in 17 counties to provide water and sanitation to 1,867,595 persons and put 4,870 acres under irrigation; fast-track the completion of 35 capital projects which are between 85 and 99 percent complete, to benefit 3.5 million people; fast-track implementation of eight special projects, namely the Northern Collector Tunnel, Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, Naivasha Industrial Park, Yamo Dam, Wamba Water Supply, and three Peace Dams; and fast-track implementation 12 Big Four Agenda projects supporting Universal Health Coverage, Manufacturing and Affordable Housing.

These projects are captured under Thematic area I on projects and programmes to be commissioned, completed and fast-tracked. More initiatives fall under three other Thematic areas, namely, legal, policy and institutional reforms; corporate image and utilisation of ICT; and monitoring and evaluation for results in project implementation.

A coordination and implementation framework has already been put in place to ensure an effective RRI process. During this RRI period, all Chief Executive Officers of Semi- Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) under the Ministry have been identified as Result Leaders representing their institutions. The Ministerial RRI goals will be cascaded to the SAGAs in their areas of operation. They shall be held accountable for the desired results. Continuous monitoring and evaluation, including mid-term and end-term reviews, will be undertaken during the RRI period.

-Dr Andrew Tuimur, CBS, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

____________

Acknowledgements

We sincerely thank the Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki (Mrs), EGH, for leading the RRI process and offering timely and worthwhile guidance. The completion of the projects will ensure the projections desired by 2022 and 2030 are met. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Andrew Tuimur, CBS, as the Performance Monitoring Lead of the RRI.

We appreciate the technical inputs by the Water Secretary, Eng SAO Alima, and the Irrigation Secretary, Mr Aboud Moeva, as well as the coordination team led by the Secretary Administration, Mr Joseph Keter, and the RRI coordinator, Eng John Muiruri. We also thank all the thematic team leaders and their members as well as the Secretariat, led by Mr Douglas Mutai.

We recognise the support and invaluable contribution of all the CEOs of the Ministry’s Agencies towards setting the targets and preparing status reports for their respective RRI projects. We also acknowledge the vital contribution of the RRI coach, Mr Ken Orengo.

The support given by Kenya’s development partners and other key stakeholders to many of the projects and programmes has assisted this Ministry in fulfilling its mandates.

To support monitoring and reporting of the RRI, institutions must ensure the information submitted is accurate, adequate and reliable for use in making informed policy decisions.

To streamline results reporting for this RRI process, progress reports will be presented to the Principal Secretary every fortnight. These will, among other facts, identify key challenges and possible time-bound monitorable mitigation and solution mechanisms

In conclusion, I give my commitment to support and mobilise resources towards the full implementation of the Ministry’s target areas during and after the RRI period. At the same time, I call upon all the Water and Irrigation sector partners and stakeholders to co-operate with us in this important Ministerial programme.

-Mr Joseph W. Irungu, CBS, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation