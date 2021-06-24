Kenya Railways takes the right track to better services with ISO accreditation

From the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury and Planning

For a long time, ISO standards have been associated with the private sector, with a notion that Government does not prioritise service delivery. It is therefore fulfilling to witness Kenya Railways Corporation join many other public institutions that have achieved the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

This milestone is worth recognising, although it is also important to remind the Board and Management that the pledge to serve customers while continuously reviewing processes to ensure continued excellence in service delivery will be sustained. All effort must be made to preserve the gains attained and eradicate any inefficiencies.

As Government, our greatest aspiration is to deliver quality service to customers and the public at large. The Kenya Railways Quality Management System (QMS) will play an integral role in supporting the National Government in the implementation of the Big Four Agenda. It will also assist Kenya Railways to comply with relevant laws and regulations, and support ease of integration of railway services to the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network (KTLN).

The Government therefore commits to support Kenya Railways through adequate resource allocation to ensure that the effect of the ISO certification is felt by the common citizen.

From the of Kenya Railways Board Chairman and the Managing Director

Over the past few years, Kenya Railways has undergone a number of transformations, largely designed to suit the dynamic marketplace presented by globalisation.

Adopting the ISO 9001:2015 has particularly assisted the corporation in mainstreaming risk management. Through its Risk-Based Quality Management System, Kenya Railways has established a consistent approach of identifying, recording, mitigating and monitoring the risks that could negatively affect service delivery. The Corporation has put in place a Risks Management Policy, Risk Criteria/ Appetite Statement and Risks Registers, which collectively form the Framework of Risk Management.

This new ISO certification will benefit Kenya Railways in even more ways, including better resource management, reduced wasted, increased operational efficiency, and most importantly, enhanced customer service delivery.

Kenya Railways commits to serve customers with dedication and endeavours to be a provider of world-class rail services through integrated rail network development and provision of efficient and safe rail services. The corporation promises to maintain the momentum of continuous improvement in service delivery.

Kenya’s development agenda envisions a country firmly interconnected through an efficient network of roads, railways, ports, airports, waterways and pipeline. Attaining this would ensure the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally. Hence, Kenya Railways, with support from the Government, has undertaken various projects and initiatives, recording major milestones and achievements in the recent past.