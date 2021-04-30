Kenya Cane to treat fans to a Labour Day special

Kenya Breweries Ltd, through Kenya Cane, will host a virtual Labour Day party whose aim is to celebrate the national spirit of Kenyans.

The event that will be held through NTV Facebook Page shall encompass Kenya Cane mantra, which is to celebrate the Kenyan spirit of being hard working and entrepreneurial. The event will be headlined by “Zimenice” hit-maker Chris Kaiga.

The concert, which seeks to promote local talent, promises great music and will showcase exciting new Kenya Cane cocktails accompanied by electrifying performances from DJ Malaika, DJ Menace and Oga Obinna.

Kenya Cane will also bring on board celebrated mixologist, Mike-the-mixologists,to break down the art of making perfect cocktails with the smooth, triple distilled vodka.

Kenya Cane will be giving away KC hampers and other assorted gifts. To be one of the lucky winners, fans are encouraged to log onto Nation FM, NTV and Kenya Cane Facebook pages and comment on why they should be picked. They should use the hashtag #254orm. Remember to make it fun and celebrate your moment!

To join the fun-filled virtual concert, purchase your Kenya Cane for delivery ahead of the event, on www.partycentral.co.ke

Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health.