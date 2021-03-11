Kenya 2021 Budget Plan: Prudence or Legacy?

By Wanjiru Gikonyo

The 2021 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) presents the government’s post-Covid-19 recovery proposals and sounds good on the face of it. But a deeper analysis betrays the continuation of an alarming trend of bloated and misaligned proposals that have driven the country into an unsustainable debt position with deleterious effects on the economy.

Every year, Parliament votes on the BPS and should be guided by constitutional principles of prudence and accountability, but more often than not, politics comes into play. And in 2021, it is the politics of the Uhuru Legacy.

The BPS presents an ambitious expenditure budget whose underlying assumptions and arguments do not hold water.

Firstly, Treasury presents a rosy picture of the economy based on unrealistic tax collection projections. In its report on the BPS titled TheRealism of Budgeting in Kenya and its Implication on the Public Debt, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) observes that revenue targets set by the National Treasury have become increasingly unrealistic, and the deviation between actual and printed estimates increased from five percent in 2016/17 to 21 percent in 2019/20.

This concern is mirrored in the IMF’s 2020 Fiscal Evaluation Update. The document cites fears regarding ‘the poor credibility of Kenya’s fiscal forecasts, which have been affected in recent years by significant revenue optimism (annual overestimates of about eight percent).

The reason for overstating revenue is to justify over ambitious expenditure projections, to finance presidential legacy projects. This bad habit is mirrored in most county government budgets, as governors too, print paper budgets to justify their legacy projects.

The ballooning budget deficit is another major concern. The PBO pinpoints the cause of this as growing interest rate repayments, particularly repayments on domestic debt.

Debt servicing expenditures have become the main driver of the fiscal deficit, presenting a non-discretionary expenditure, with distortionary macroeconomic impacts, disruptions to the budget making and cash flow planning processes and ultimately reducing the resources available for long-term expenditure.

The genesis of the problem can be traced to the borrowing around the presidential flagship projects, key of which is the SGR loan with the Exim Bank. The pressure of repayments has pushed the country further into debt and sent the budget deficit soaring from one percent of GDP in 2011 to eight percent in 2020.

Whereas the Government has purportedly been running a fiscal consolidation programme to address the deficit, Treasury is trying to hoodwink the country by presenting the very same projects under the guise of the Covid-19 recovery. The numbers do not add up.

The PBO makes a very strong case for post-Covid-19 recovery spending to be directed to the sectors that sustained Kenya’s growth in 2020, key of which is agriculture, which employs over half of Kenya’s working population. Of course this proposal would play very well with the counties and prevent ritual stand-offs around the sharing of revenue that disrupts county services each year.

But these pragmatic proposals are unlikely to see the light of day because vested interests around the legacy projects have managed to usurp the formal budgeting process, through what the former Auditor General described as “budgeted corruption” – projects put into the budget as special purpose vehicles for corruption. Indeed, the BPS proposes to fast-track the completion of legacy projects by increasing the budget deficit and increased borrowing.

Large-scale corruption thrives in Kenya due to opacity in Kenya’s debt management. According to the International Budget Partnership, current publicly available information does not fully show how debt is distributed across government. For example, in 2019/20, capital expenditure that was funded through loans was only Ksh261 billion, but the national debt in the same year grew by Ksh885 billion. The IMF mirrors this concern, noting that in FY 2017/18, the difference between the government borrowing of 8.6 percent of GDP and the balance indicated in the Auditor General’s reports of 6.5 percent of GDP, leaves 2.1 percent of borrowed money unaccounted for.

The opacity around the debt is a major loophole in Kenya’s budget process and threatens to derail development.

And so, what does Parliament need to do?

One, reject the BPS proposal to increase the budget deficit and instead direct that government slashes the deficit by half. Second, work with civil society groups to champion full disclosure around debt.

Transparency is the secret weapon in Kenya’s post-Covid-19 recovery, and the prayer is that Parliament can put prudence before politics to save the economy.

