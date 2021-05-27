Securing Your Family's Future: KELIN’s campaign to help more women in Kenya enjoy land rights

By Pauline Ongaji

It is commonly argued that securing land and property rights contributes significantly to poverty reduction and social inclusion. However, women owning land is still not common in many communities in Kenya. The practice of disinheriting widows continues, leaving families devastated.

This not only disrupts the peace and security of entire communities, but also, in some instances, pushes women to engage in high risk sexual behaviour in exchange for food or money to survive. As a result, their vulnerability only worsens.

Currently, about one percent of land titles are owned by women, another five percent jointly by a woman and a man, and 94 percent held by men only.

Often, women are discriminated against in matters relating to land because of patriarchal perceptions, misunderstood cultural practices, and limited awareness of rights.

Since 2009, KELIN has been working to address the needs of widows and children who have been disinherited and left homeless due to denial of their lawful rights to inherit and own property.

About 99 percent of land property cases are resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution. Access to the formal court system and processes is generally a challenge for the rural population because of various challenges, among them the distances involved in travelling to courts, the technical language used, the adversarial atmosphere in court processes, and the high court charges and lawyer fees.

Owing to this, KELIN works with traditional cultural structures, such as councils of elders, to address land injustices through mediation.

Through the Women Land and Property Rights (WLPR) thematic area, KELIN advocates for the rights of women to own land in a society that devalues and discriminates against women. The organisation generates educative content to empower women with necessary knowledge to tackle cultural barriers that limit change of attitudes.

Towards this, KELIN is implementing a campaign known as “Securing Your Family's Future (SYFF)”. This is all about the creation of harmony in families and communities through facilitating access to land ownership and inheritance, using structured and peaceful approaches.

The call to action around this campaign is four-fold: Start conversations on inheritance with family members; work through alternative dispute resolution channels; own property jointly; and spread the word to secure the future of families.

The sessions under this campaign aim to bring out and discuss obstacles to women’s land and property ownership, and the legal framework on culture and traditional practices.

Through trainings conducted under the social norms campaign, the agenda has been to change the narrative around women owning land and property, and making it more accessible to them through the structures of the law and culture.

“We have been training elders and widows on human rights, including land and property rights, the mediation process and documentation of cases. Our efforts have also involved conducting trainings for men, women, religious leaders, village elders and community elders,” explains Jessica Achieng, Senior Programme Officer, WLPR.

These trainings are usually intended to enlighten the participants on how the Constitution has changed land laws, to help them properly understand how women can secure their land and property rights and what institutions they can approach to seek redress. The trainings help them learn how to properly document the cases they mediate upon; to share good practices on how to effectively engage the community in the protection of property rights for women; and to understand the legal framework as regards the use of traditional justice systems, among other issues.

“We understand that by involving all these groups, we eventually change the communal perceptions, as well as improve the quality of decision making. We are also closing gaps of misinterpretation and misapplication of culture when handling women land and property ownership matters,” Achieng says. “Our key mission has been to have peace and harmony within our families and our communities, and to feel we have security for our future.”

Both men and women have benefitted from these trainings.

KELIN also actively uses the mass media to educate its audiences. It does much of this through community radio stations, and has a documentary that additionally highlights stories of men who have registered property with women.

The campaign has generally contributed to some transformation, says Achieng, but there is still a need to train more elders and widows on human rights, including land and property rights, the mediation process and documentation of cases.