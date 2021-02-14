JTL introduces Faiba eSIM, one of a kind in the market

By James Kariuki

Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL), previously known as a provider of office and home internet, has, upon launching its mobile business, introduced Kenya’s first SIM embedded devices (eSIM).

With the eSim technology, consumers do not have to worry about losing their lines when their phones are lost or stolen. Swapping of network providers or having multiple plans on one devices is also simplified.

The eSIM is particularly beneficial to regular flyers who must often insert a local physical SIM every time they enter a new country. An eSIM embedded device will automatically recognise a new network, allowing users to switch seamlessly.

“eSIM devices are ideal for folks who want multiple SIM cards but on a single device,” JTL states.

eSIM-capable smartphones available and supported by JTL include Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 4, 4 XL as well as Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR and Samsung S20 series.

JTL says in a statement that its Faiba mobile service allows users with active data bundles to make calls at no cost while availing the most competitive mobile data packages.