Salute to the multiple award-winning Police Sacco: Why you should join, and how

By Nation Reporter

You have most likely heard someone ask this question: “Which is the best Sacco to invest in?” You are probably wondering too.

How about Kenya National Police DT SACCO for an answer? Those in the know would nod their head in agreement.

Don’t let the name confuse you though. This is not a Sacco for police offices only. As a registered deposit-taking (DT) Sacco, any Kenyan is welcome to join.

There are many reasons why the Kenya National Police DT SACCO is worth your penny. Here are some:

Consistency

Did you know that the Sacco has been around since 1972? Yes, those days when the country’s founding president was still in power. Starting off with just 690 members, the Sacco has maintained its consistency, integrity and innovativeness; and today, it boasts a membership of over 65,000.

Service to all

The motto of Kenya Police Service is “Utumishi kwa Wote”, which means “Service to All”. Much as the bulk of its membership is made up of serving and retired police officers, Kenya National Police DT SACCO is also open to civil servants, employees of private corporate organisations operating in Kenya, businesspeople, and basically anyone. The Sacco’s philosophy of “United for Prosperity” blends very well into the “Service to All” motto.

Ontop of its game

Kenya National Police DT SACCO has won a number of awards for the products it offers. For instance, in 2020, it was the CIO Gold Winner in the Sacco sector. This was in recognition of its exemplary use of IT in its operations. Also at the 2020 FiRE Awards, it emerged the winner in the Sacco category. In the 2019 Co-operatives Day, Kenya National Police DT SACCO was crowned the best managed Sacco countrywide and the best in credit management countrywide, among other top honours.

Great savings products

There is a long line of savings products, among them the savings account, holiday account, business account, junior account, group/corporate account and a fixed deposit account. You will not lack a platform that will keep your money safely while earning you good returns in dividends and rebates every year.

Fantastic loan products

There is a great menu of loan products at the Kenya Police DT SACCO, which include the school fees loan, refinancing loan, mega loan, premier loan, super loan, Muslim loan, asset finance, salary advance and dividend advance. Some of the loan products have a repayment period of as long as 84 months (seven years) and can be as much as four times what a member has saved.

Pathway to property ownership

Worried about the property purchase deals that end in tears? Fear no more, because the Sacco, through its subsidiary known as the Kenya Police Investment Cooperative, facilitates ownership of property in various locations in the country.

Here, the power of many is brought into great use, and the cooperative acquires large tracts that members can buy in smaller pieces. And the Sacco finances the purchase. Isn’t that a win-win?

Currently available properties are the Kiserian Heights Estate Phase II, the Serene Garden Estate in Kitengela, the Airport View Estate in Eldoret, and the Nakuru Garden Estate. You can buy a piece as little as an eighth of an acre with financing. Can there be a more hassle-free way to become a property owner?

Flexibility

You can access a wide range of services offered by the Sacco through your phone. With the M-Tawi service, the USSD code *653# is all a member needs to access their account and transact from wherever they are. USSD is one way, and the other is by using the M-Tawi app that is available on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Now you know why the Sacco is a winner in the usage of IT.

Wide branch network

Besides the headquarters in Nairobi, the Sacco has seven branches across the country: Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru, Nyeri, Kisii, and Nakuru. That means if you need some assistance that requires a physical meeting or transaction, you don’t have to travel all the way to the capital city, Nairobi.

ATM access

A member of the Kenya Police DT SACCO gets a Sacco link ATM card that enables them to withdraw cash at Co-Operative Bank ATMs or any other compatible ATMs.

Make the decision

October 31 was World Savings Day. And what better way can you mark this than by starting to save with the Kenya National Police DT SACCO, and to even invest in property in due course? Get some insights from this flyer, which you are free to download.