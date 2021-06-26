Kenya Food Fortification Summit to take stock of progress

Prof Daniel Sila of JKUAT at the university’s food fortification lab during a visit by a team from the EU Delegation to Kenya. The team was led by Ms Myra Bernardi (left), the Head of Section, Agriculture, Job Creation and Resilience.

Photo credit: JKUAT

What you need to know:


The second Kenya Food Fortification Summit will be held on June 29-30, 2021. Stakeholders will take stock and discuss the milestones gained since the first summit, held in 2018.

