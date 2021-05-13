Jackpot and three other bonuses that make Odibets a favourite

The word ‘bonus’ brings joy to betting fanatics across the globe, and for a good reason. Bonuses come in different forms. It could be in the form of free bets, cashback or jackpot winnings, among others.

Kenya’s leading betting firm, Odibets, has gained plaudits from punters in the country for its lucrative bonuses. The betting firm even offers a sign-up bonus for new customers. The sign-up bonus – a Ksh30 free bet – is awarded to new customers to welcome them to the site.

Then follows the App download bonus. This offer is awarded to a customer once he/she downloads the Odibets app and places a bet of Ksh30 and above.

Odibets also has a cashback bonus. This benefit entails giving back 30 percent of a customer’s stake if they lose their first bet of the day.

For jackpot fanatics, Odibets offers a bonus once a punter gets 12-16 correct predictions. And it doesn’t get better than receiving a bonus for getting all the predictions wrong. Odibets does that.

Barely five months after the launch of Odibets Mega Jackpot, several lucky winners have walked away with bonuses for correct predictions. One lucky winner is John Ngumi, a boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) operator who correctly predicted 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17, on the Odibets Mega Jackpot. John collected Ksh2,164,000, which was a bonus from the Ksh105 million grand prize.