Inside one of the most elaborate pre-owned car shops in Nairobi

By Nation Reporter

As far as used-car shops go, there is one in Nairobi that rules the roost when it comes to quality and variety of services, and the superiority of the cars being offered.

Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya, located on Popo Road in Nairobi’s South C, opposite the Kenya Bureau of Standards head office, is a busy place. It has sold over 7,000 units in just about 10 years. We visited the place on a windy Tuesday afternoon and left with a sense of awe and five fun facts about the place.

Taking us around and helping us make the discoveries was Mr Edward Nderitu, the sales manager at Toyotsu Auto Mart – a company that is part of the Toyota Tsusho Corporation and CFAO Group.

1. Services under one roof: A shopping mall of sorts

Just like a typical car is an assembly of parts from various places, buying a vehicle needs many services from a number of players. At Toyotsu, you get all of them under one roof.

“We provide a one-stop-shopping experience for the car buyer. From the moment you walk in, there is a wide variety of vehicles for you to choose from, vehicle related service providers are also in-house, i.e., insurance, tracking devices, motor vehicle accessories, financing partners, spare parts and a modern, fully-equipped workshop to maintain your vehicle,” explained Mr Nderitu.

He went on: “There is everything. So, it’s a completely wholesome experience. The only time you’ll need to leave is when driving out with your new vehicle,” he added.

This photo was taken from an upper deck of the Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya head office on Popo Road in Nairobi. The desks and chairs are for customers, by the way. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

2. Coffee and Wi-Fi: Almost like a city café

How do you make a car shop a place where someone can come and do their work as they await completion of one service or another? You make it work friendly. At Toyotsu, a person can do their work as they await service. And by service we mean processing of a car purchase, fixing of some parts or general repairs.

Said Mr. Nderitu: “We have lounges where a person can sit as they wait for their car to be serviced or to collect their newly-purchased vehicle. Wi-Fi is provided freely within the premises and there’s plenty of coffee and tea. So, a client is able to get their coffee, get their laptop and work safely and conveniently, never having to miss on their valuable work time,” he added.

A view of the main lobby at the entrance of Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya head office in Nairobi. Can you spot a man walking in? Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

3. You can own a car in just one day

Toyotsu, according to Mr Nderitu, aims at providing a used car buyer the same experience they would get buying a brand new one. The truth is, 80 percent of the vehicles sold in Kenya are pre-owned. Thus, very few people might get the opportunity to purchase a brand new car in their lifetime. When it comes to speed, they are always on toes because once payment is sorted, the registration process can take as short a duration as one day. Three days is the ideal period, however.

Before they release the car, they must check it thoroughly.

Mr Nderitu explained: “There are some value-added services that we offer before we deliver your car. We do a thorough check of the vehicle so that if the brake pads are worn out, for instance, we change them for you. We make sure the vehicle meets our quality standards as Toyotsu, to the extent that we give two-month warranty, which can be extended up-to one year,” he said.

“To enhance our customers’ peace of mind, we offer one year free road assistance in partnership with AA Kenya,” he added.

Mr Edward Nderitu, the Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya sales manager, in front of the tent where clients collect their cars after purchasing. He says words can’t describe the customer smiles he has witnessed over the years. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group





4. If they don’t have the car you’re looking for, they’ll import it for you

Tastes differ. So, if you go to the showroom, scan through the cars available on sale and you do not get the make and model you’re looking for, Toyotsu can check overseas and import one for you.

“If we don’t have it here, we are able to source it either through our importation programme – where we can import it through our team in Japan – or we can also source from our local partners. Here, we make sure the client gets exactly what they want,” said Mr Nderitu.

Follow this link to know more about their importation process.

One of the cars at the Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya showroom. Can you read the banners above it? They are about the trade-in programme that Toyotsu is also big on. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group





5. Oh, they don’t only sell cars

Yes, Toyotsu’s core business is the sale of cars, but that’s not the only offering. They also sell genuine spare parts: Batteries, tyres and lubricants through their Winpart brand. Here, they take care of both retail and wholesale customers. And for your information, they are authorised dealers for BF Goodrich and Michelin, among other premium brands. You will see them at the entrance. Toyotsu also has a fully-fledged car servicing workshop, named AutoFast.

Here at the reception of the Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya premises, you will see several brand names. These are the manufacturers of the various products Toyotsu uses across its three sub-companies. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

You may want to visit the Toyotsu Auto Mart premises to see all that and more first-hand. Wish to see some of the cars they are selling? Check out their website or YouTube channel. Need directions? Call +254711 050 000.