Tightening the knot: Indonesia seeks stronger ties with Kenya

By Evans Ongwae

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country and home to more than 270 million people, is keen on tightening its ties with Kenya. This is as the south-east nation celebrates its 76th independence anniversary today.

His Excellency Mohamad Hery Saripudin, the country’s ambassador to Kenya, says ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two nations are set to unlock more gains for both.

Kenya is set to open its embassy in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia and of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), later this year. A Kenyan team has already visited Jakarta on a reconnaissance mission.

The envoy reveals that he has discussed this issue with Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary.

Amb Saripudin hails the strong ties between Kenya and Indonesia but says there is room to enhance this relationship for the benefit of the citizens of the two friendly nations. Traders and youth stand to gain from the cultivation of even closer social and economic ties.

“There is room for more bilateral activities,” Amb Saripudin asserts. The envoy says the Indonesian archipelago and the ASEAN region enjoy political stability and security, leading to notable economic development.

Indonesia, the 16th biggest economy in the world, is a member of the G20.

Amb Saripudin points out that Indonesia has remained united because of shared national values, despite its ethnic and religious diversity. Although the country has the biggest Muslim population in the world, it embraces other religions as a blessing.

“We believe in one God,” says Amb Saripudin, adding that the country has always focused on weaving a strong socio-cultural mosaic since gaining independence 76 years ago.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous island nation, is a constitutional republic with an elected legislature.

The southeast Asian nation and Kenya established diplomatic relations in 1979. Subsequently, it opened its embassy in Nairobi in 1982.

“Since then, our political, economic, social, and cultural bilateral cooperation has grown stronger,” Amb Saripudin says and points out that both nations respect individual sovereignty.

The envoy adds that despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, bilateral trade with Kenya increased by more than 40 percent to go over $414 million. This amount contrasts with the 2019 figure of $290 million.

Amb Saripudin says that in the last seven months since he came to Kenya, he has discussed with Kenyan officials, ways to further grow trade between the two nations. He believes that lowering tariffs and import duty for both Kenyan and Indonesian businesses will improve the flow of trade.

In January, the Indonesian embassy initiated talks on establishing a preferential trade agreement with Kenya.

The Ambassador reports that Kenyan tea and coffee are becoming popular in Indonesia. He looks forward to Kenyan vegetable oil manufacturers importing crude palm oil from Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of this commodity.

Many famous Indonesia products are found in Kenya, a number of them finding their way to Kenya through Middle East and Northern African Countries, and not necessarily through direct imports.

However, some Indonesian firms do not just export goods to the country. They offer more. For example, Indomie has established a production base in Mombasa and has been running a successful business in Kenya by sourcing its labour and ingredients locally. Other Indonesian firms are seeking partnerships with Kenyan counterparts. Yet others seek opportunities to participate in Kenya’s affordable housing projects.

“Some Indonesian construction companies have made their way into several countries in the region to help in building infrastructure,” says the envoy, adding that with their experience, these firms would like to participate in projects such as the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.