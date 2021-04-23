How Recognition of Prior Learning will make your 'informal' skills and competencies more visible

Workers at a rice farm in Mwea. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

John Paul*, an orphan who lived with his ailing grandmother, went to a local school for his education. It was a struggle to stay in school because most of the time he did not have the basic requirements like books and pens. There was not enough food either. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.