How to become a winner on Odibets during EPL’s new season

One of Kenya's leading betting firms, Odibets, has launched a unique promo dubbed “Omoka na EPL” (Sheng for “get rich with EPL”), which will see punters walk away with cash prizes from just placing bets on their platform.

Popularly referred to in Sheng as “ile ya ma-ordinare” (for the ordinary person), Odibets has given punters an opportunity to win big during the EPL 2021/2022 period that started on August 13, 2021 and continues to May 22, 2022. Customers will be required to place a cash bets on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of Ksh50 or more.

They will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them win various daily and weekly prizes (cash), which will be credited to their OdiBets accounts. The prizes are as follows:

Daily – 500 winners of Ksh500 each.

Weekly – five winners of Ksh20,000 each.

Two grand winners of Ksh1 million each.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi said: “We decided to launch this promo to give back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin. We appreciate them and want to tell them that we have them at heart.”