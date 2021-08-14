How to use 1xBet Promo Code when signing up

In this 1XBet promo code review, we walk you through how you can join, and share details about the fast-expanding bookmaker.

There is always a first time. So, when signing up with 1xBet Kenya, you can only redeem your welcome offer and other bonuses. Here are some steps to follow when creating your gaming account on 1xBet Kenya:

Visit the official 1xBet site and locate the green registration button at the top right. You can sign-up with a click, using your mobile number, or via social media networks. Select your city from the drop-down menu and choose Kenyan shillings are your account currency. Enter your email address in the space provided on the sign-up page, phone number and then your first name, followed by surname. Next, create a password you can remember and then enter the 1xBet promo code as BETMAX in the last space. Before you click ‘register’, choose either sportsbook or casino bonus to finalise the registration process. Note that by clicking on ‘register’, you agree to 1xBet terms and conditions that apply to Kenyan punters.

Note: If you are looking to join 1xBet in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, or any other country in Africa where the bookmaker operates, you can still use our promo code *BETMAX*.

Step1: 1xBet Registration/Sign up Process

Photo credit: 1XBET

It takes a few minutes to create your gaming account on 1xBet Kenya. Simply visit the official 1xBet website and click on ‘register’ to start the process. Note that for successful account registration, new players must enter the correct details when creating their accounts. You will be required to confirm your phone number and email address to ensure that the contact details are also correct and active.

Moreover, new players can only get the 1xBet promo code if they use it on the sign-up page. Our 1xBet promo code is BETMAX. The promo code can be used when signing up via any of the four options we mentioned earlier.

Step 2: How to deposit funds into your 1xBet Kenya Account

As soon as you have created your account with 1xBet Kenya, the next question is how you deposit funds. Funding a sportsbook account on 1xBet Kenya is simple and should take you only a few minutes. Here are some steps to follow:

First off, ensure that your account is ready and active.

We go for mobile wallet since it is the most popular option among Kenyan punters.

On the cashier lobby, chose whether you want to deposit funds using MPESA or Aitel Money.

You can also fund your 1xBet account in Kenya using credit/debit cards, Skrill, PayPal and Cryptocurrency. We noted that 1xBet Kenya supports nearly all virtual currencies, which is good news, especially to punters who have cryptocurrency wallets.

Next, indicate the amount to deposit and click ‘continue’ to enter your password.

Your deposit should reflect within a few minutes. For mobile wallets, the deposits are instant.

Use BETMAX as your promo code when registering with 1xBet to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Step 3: How to claim your 1xBet welcome offer

1xBet Kenya gives new players a welcome bonus of up to Ksh20,000 or up to 100 percent match-up. For example, if you deposit Ksh5,000, you get an extra Ksh5,000. In total, you have Ksh10,000 with which to take your chances on one of the most comprehensive bookmakers in Kenya.

Moreover, players must also use promo code, BETMAX to activate the offer. A minimum deposit of Ksh100 is needed to activate Ksh200 or more after signing up with the bookmaker. Note that there are other promos available on 1xBet and which should you can claim by fulfilling certain terms and conditions. The bonus can be used to place a bet on sports such as soccer, hockey, basketball, table tennis, baseball and any other traditional sport available on the platform.

We will explore further, the wagering requirements and terms for claiming the welcome offer in Step 5.

Step 4: How to check your 1xBet Promo Code

To check your 1xBet welcome bonus, check your account balance, under bonuses/active offers. Note that you will also receive an email notification as soon as the bonus has been deposited. A pop notification on your 1xBet account is another way to check if you have an active bonus. Note that you must be logged in to check offers through your 1xBet account. Email or mobile notifications do not require you to log in.

Step 5: Wagering requirements, terms and conditions

When using the 1xBet promo code in Kenya, players must meet certain wagering requirements. First, the x5 wagering requirement is necessary on the 1xBet sports section. It applies to half of the welcome offer and must be placed with an accumulator bet of at least three selections. The minimum odd for wagering using the 1xBet bonus is 1.40 or 2/5 depending on the odds format preferable to a player. Note that the wagering requirement must be met within 30 days, beyond which the welcome offer expires.

Players must also meet the x30 wagering requirement with 1xGames using half of the new player bonus. The welcome bonus is exclusive to new players who sign-up with 1xBet and deposit at least Ksh100 upon registration. In Nigeria, the minimum deposit is 400 Naira and the maximum bonus is pegged at 100,000 Naira.

What to do when your 1xBet welcome offer is depleted

At some point, your 1xBet welcome offer will get depleted. It boils down to how fast you wager it within the 30-period before expiry. Now that you are an existing customer of 1xBet, the next steps you take should define your experience with the bookmaker. If the welcome bonus has been depleted, you should not worry.

1xBet Kenya features other exciting offers for players in the country and even in other countries such as Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria. Now it is time to visit the 1xBet promotions page and claim an even more competitive and recurring bonus for exiting players. You also have the option of funding your account and placing bets on your preferred games or sports. Use 1xBet promo code where necessary to claim any offers for existing players.

FAQs about 1xBet Kenya

Who can sign up and play with 1xBet in Kenya?

To register with 1xBet Kenya, a player must have attained a legal gambling age of 18 years. You should have an active mobile number for purposes of account verification. The bookmaker sends a code to your number upon creating your account.

I have not received my 1xBet bonus. What could be the problem?

The only reason you have not got the welcome offer on your 1xBet account is that some terms and conditions may not have been met. We recommend that you contact the bookmaker for further advice.

How can I contact the 1xBet support desk in Kenya?

There are several avenues for reaching 1xBet support staff. Go to the 'contacts' section on the website to get started. You can either call a direct telephone line to connect with support staff or use the emails provided. Note that each email is tailored for specific purposes. For example, there is an email address for general queries, one for account security issues, partnership email and others.

Can I deposit to my 1xBet account using cryptocurrencies?

Yes, 1xBet Kenya is among the few bookmakers that accept cryptocurrency deposits. Bitcoin is especially popular in the platform but you can also use Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Dogecoin and other virtual currencies to fund or withdraw earnings from 1xBet Kenya.

Can I use the same bonus code to claim casino bonuses on 1xBet?

Our bonus code is for registering on 1xBet and gives you a chance to claim new player offers on the platform. Thus, provided you have met the necessary terms and conditions on either the sportsbook or 1xBet casino, you should receive your welcome bonus.

How trustworthy is 1xBet in Kenya?

1XBet is a registered betting company in Kenya. Since its launch, the bookmaker has amassed massive popularity among punters. It is a legitimate gaming site that has become the go-to betting site for millions of Kenyans.

How do I deposit to 1xBet using Mobile Wallet?

To fund your 1xBet account using mobile wallets such as Safaricom MPESA, use the provided Paybill number, enter the amount and complete the process using your MPESA PIN. The process is safe and instant.

Can I contact support via social media?

Yes, 1XBet has a Facebook account through which you can reach customer support for help. Since there is no live chat on the betting site, social media is the fastest way of getting answers to queries about your 1xBet account.

Which sports can I bet on after joining 1xBet Kenya?

1xBet Kenya features hundreds of sports and live events/games on which to place a bet. While their main focus is football, other sports such as basketball, racing, tennis, American Football, baseball, and hockey are also prominently featured on the gaming sites.

I have lost my password. How do I recover it?

It is easy to get a new password on 1xBet. Go to the login page and click 'forgot your password’ to start the recovery process.

Other Notable Promotions on 1xBet Kenya

Unlike other sportsbooks in Kenya that mostly focus on welcome offers, 1xBet is the king of sportsbook promotions in the country and other countries such as Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria. Provided you have registered using the 1xBet promo code and met the wagering requirements, you can also claim other offers such as:

1XBet Accumulator Battle: Register, place your bet and stand a chance to claim exciting prizes such as Apple Watch, Airpods pro, 10,000 1xBet points or 100 free spins. To participate in this promotion, players must register as members of 1xBet. The offer runs for unlimited time and every win earns you a point entry into the accumulator battle promotion.

Photo credit: 1XBET

Goalless Football Promotion : Create a 1xBet account, place a single bet on sports and up to Ksh2,563 could be yours if the game ends in a goalless draw in the first half. Note that you must be a registered user to participate in this promotion. You must use your funds to place the bet.

: Create a 1xBet account, place a single bet on sports and up to Ksh2,563 could be yours if the game ends in a goalless draw in the first half. Note that you must be a registered user to participate in this promotion. You must use your funds to place the bet. 1xBet VIP Cashback: Register to become a VIP member. Earn points as you advance to higher levels of VIP membership. The cashback is guaranteed, whether you win or lose. Only registered players can participate in this promotion. Also, note that the more points you earn, the higher you climb in the 1xBet VIP ranking.

Register to become a VIP member. Earn points as you advance to higher levels of VIP membership. The cashback is guaranteed, whether you win or lose. Only registered players can participate in this promotion. Also, note that the more points you earn, the higher you climb in the 1xBet VIP ranking. 1XGames 200 percent Winnings Boost: Join 1xBet, play 1xGame and win. You get up to a 200 percent boost on your earnings. Note that the minimum stake in this promotion is Ksh148. You must opt-in using the offer on the promotions page. You cannot participate in this promotion using your bonus balance.

Join 1xBet, play 1xGame and win. You get up to a 200 percent boost on your earnings. Note that the minimum stake in this promotion is Ksh148. You must opt-in using the offer on the promotions page. You cannot participate in this promotion using your bonus balance. Formula 1 Free Spins: Play F1 on 1xBet and get 1 free spin for every Ksh742 lost. Note that the minimum bet is Ksh742 and your bet must have odds of at least 1.40.

Final Review and Verdict on 1xBet Promotions and Offers

1XBet promotions/offers are some of the best you can get in Kenya's betting scene. The bookmaker features more than a dozen promotions on its sportsbook and several others on the casino platform. We also noted that the terms and conditions for these offers are user-friendly because they do not have punitive terms and conditions. The wagering requirements on 1xBet Kenya are notwithstanding, player-friendly. We also noted that it is easy to register with the bookmaker and claim the offers/promotions because in most cases, all you need is to opt-in via the promotions page.