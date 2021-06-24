How to snitch on tax cheats, and get paid for it

By Elvis Ondieki

You have a chance to be an absolute nightmare to people or companies trying to outsmart Kenya’s revenue collection systems. And, thanks to technology, you can remain absolutely anonymous as you do the reporting through a Web-Based Anonymous reporting system developed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While at it, you can make up to Ksh2 million for that act of patriotism. Whatever amount you help KRA recover, you are entitled to five percent of that, to a maximum of Ksh2 million, whichever is lower. Helping your country has never sounded more rewarding, has it?

Is someone you know under-declaring their revenues to avoid paying what is due to the taxman? Is a KRA officer soliciting for bribes or secretly working as a tax consultant on the side? Is a company keeping two sets of books because its owners want to hide income details?

These are among the offences you can alert KRA about. They have promised to investigate any report within 60 working days. But there are cases, they say, which can take up to two years depending on the magnitude of the case.

You have a case you think should be probed? Reports can be made on KRA’s iWhistle platform. Be sure to have details like financial records, bank statements, location of the business or offender, and any contacts you may have that are associated with the suspected violator.

The platform ensures anonymity by generating a unique ID. You will then be prompted to input a simple password, which you can easily remember. You will use those credentials the first time you report and in your subsequent site visits on the same matter. And if you forget the login credentials provided, you will have to register all over again.

How to Report on iWhistle

All this is in KRA’s bid to uphold citizens’ rights. You have a right to report, to remain anonymous, to be placed under witness protection, to receive a reward if you opt to, and to receive updates on the progress of the case.

Remember, KRA collaborates with the Witness Protection Agency. Through that partnership, not to mention KRA’s whistle-blower policy, your safety is guaranteed.

In the event you opt to take a reward for tax recovered, you will have to forgo your anonymity since you will be required to provide personal details like your bank account. However, this comes at the tail end of the process and it is handled with utmost confidentiality.

So, go ahead and be a noble citizen. Report the tax cheat today!

P/S: In case you didn’t know what practices are reportable to KRA, these theoretical examples can guide you:

AA is importing a car but wants to hoodwink the system into paying ridiculously low tax.

BB is a registered company that is taking Pay as You Earn deductions from its employees’ salaries but is not remitting them to KRA.

CC is a company that is amassing huge profits but does not declare all its income.

DD is a company that is falsifying documents to reflect fictitious purchases.

EE is a KRA employee who has a private interest in a matter where taxes are involved, but he or she has not revealed the same to KRA.

FF is a KRA employee who is doing business with KRA without disclosing. They may be owning a clearing firm or a tax consultancy firm.

GG is a firm that brought in a product like ethanol that attracts high taxes but concealed it as chicken feed, which is not billed as much.