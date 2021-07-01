Building back better: How Kenya plans to trigger higher, more inclusive, economic growth

The National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Mr Ukur Yatani, outside Parliament in Nairobi ahead of presenting the 2021-2022 budget for Kenya. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Ksh23.1 billion: For Economic Recovery Strategy.

Ksh302.1 billion: For enhanced security to promote stability, investment and growth.

Ksh310.7 billion: For investing in infrastructure to unlock growth potential.

Ksh202.9 billion: For enhancing access to quality education outcomes.

Ksh93.2 billion: For environment management and protection, flood control and water harvesting.

Ksh103.4 billion: Towards equity, poverty reduction and social protection for vulnerable groups.

Ksh23.0 billion: For leveraging ICT.

Ksh409.8 billion: Transfer to county governments

By Evans Ongwae

