Transforming Rumuruti through financial inclusion and empowerment

Equity-1

Equity Rumuruti Branch Manager Mr Daniel Kinyua (second left) and Jeremiah Tuei arap Kipleting, a tomato farmer in Rumuruti (centre), alongside his farm workers during one of his harvests. Tuei is one of the farmers who continue to benefit from Equity’s agri-business financing solutions.

Sixty-seven years old Ruth Nyambura spent most of her life excluded from access to financial services. Nyambura, now a leading farmer in Rumuruti, says years back, banks were niche players serving the affluent few, while a larger part of her generation was left with dreams that could not be fulfilled. The few residents in the region who could afford bank accounts in the region would have to walk long distances to access banking services. This meant, investing time and resources, which to date remain precious assets.

