Big football fixtures this weekend: What are the odds?

With the international break complete, the biggest football leagues swing back to play with scintillating fixtures. This Saturday features very hot duels in the Bundesliga, Ligue Un, La Liga, English Premier League and Serie A. Bookmakers Mozzart Bet have weighed in with the odds for various matches.

The early EPL kick-off at 2.30pm brings back to life the Merseyside Derby, which pits current league leaders Everton, who are perched atop the standing with 12 points, against the defending champions Liverpool. For this game, Mozzart Bet has assigned 1(3.80), X (3.60), 2(1.95) as the odds. Which team you think will carry the Merseyside bragging rights is up to you.

The ‘Master’ versus ‘Apprentice’ match returns as the Citizens host the Gunners. In his short managerial career, Mikel Arteta has already come up twice against his former boss Pep Guardiola, losing 3-0 at the Etihad when the Premier League restarted in June, and then pulling off a shock 2-0 win in the FA Cup semi-finals en route to lifting that trophy. This rematch kicks off at 7.30pm. At Mozzart Bet, Manchester City playing at home have odds of 1.55, making them likely victors. A stalemate in this match is at 4.20, while the bookie has an Arsenal win at 6.00.

But perhaps the biggest match this weekend is the Italian Derby della Madonnina, where Inter Milan will lock horns with arch-rivals AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday at 7pm.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lazio 10 days ago at the Stadio Olimpico. AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Spezia 3-0 at the San Siro.

In 34 previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost 10 and drawn six. Mozzart bookies have this one very tight with Inter as the home team given 2.40 to triumph, a draw given 3.40, and an AC Milan triumph 2.90.

Other big encounters to look out for are in the Scottish Premier League as the Old Firm Derby returns, pitting Scottish giants Celtic versus Glasgow Rangers; the Serbian SupaLiga where Red Star will square it off against Partizan Belgrade; and the Portuguese Primeira Liga where Sporting Lisbon will host FC Porto in Saturday’s late-night kick-off.

