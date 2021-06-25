Hospital bill: Olunga, Odibets come to the aid of Matasi following accident

Kenyan football international Michael Olunga has come to the aid of his Harambee Stars teammate, Patrick Matasi, after the latter’s family accrued a hospital bill of close Ksh1 million following an accident.

Matasi and his family had sustained injuries after a road accident on the Kapsabet-Nakuru highway about a month ago.

On Thursday, June 24, Michael Olunga Foundation and Odibets cleared the pending Ksh429,000 hospital bill. “I have partnered with my good friends Odibets to come and clear my teammate’s hospital bill and that of his family,” said Olunga at the Kakamega Referral Hospital in Kakamega County.

“Matasi is a good friend of mine and I wish him a quick recovery and that of his family,” he added.

Olunga, a strike with Harambee Stars, plays professional football in Qatar with Al Duhail.

He was accompanied to the hospital by Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, who said: “Matasi has always been a maestro on the pitch and when we heard about the accident that had occurred, we had to come out and help him.”

On the fateful day, Matasi was on his way to Nairobi and was set to fly out to Ethiopia to link up with his club, Saint Georges. He was travelling in the same car with his wife and son when they were involved in an accident. His wife and son sustained injuries that needed surgical operations.

While Matasi was discharged a day after the accident, his wife and son stayed longer to recuperate from the medical procedures. This had left Matasi with a swelling hospital bill. Last week, he went public and appealed for financial support.

Matasi is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers in recent times. He was the number one goalkeeper for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

Paid bills for other patients

While at the Kakamega Referral Hospital, Olunga and Odibets paid bills for other patients who also had trouble clearing theirs.

Tournament

Meanwhile, last weekend, the Michael Olunga Foundation, in partnership with Odibets, held the annual Michael Olunga tournament in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo estate that saw various teams battle it out for the coveted cup.