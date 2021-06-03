Grand sale at Fairdeal Furniture

Fairdeal Furniture is a leading company in the furniture and décor industry in Kenya, supplying a large variety of the latest and innovative designs across the country.

Though the company offers great quality furniture at reasonable prices, you can now also avail yourself of the opportunity to get up to 50 percent discount on home furniture. This campaign started on June 1, 2021 and continues to July 31, 2021, in all the company’s 10 showrooms across Kenya. Doesn’t this sound great? During the grand sale, all showrooms will be open on Sundays as well.

Elevate your sense of style with Fairdeal Furniture

Fairdeal Furniture has a wide variety of home furniture to ensure you are up to date with the latest trends in the market in terms of style and class. Moreover, our home furniture is comfortable enough to comfort you when you return home after a long tiring day at work.

Fairdeal Furniture helps you to furnish your home as you like, with a variety of lifestyles, collections, colours and much more to choose from. At our furniture showrooms, you can find furniture that can help you to utilise your spaces, small or big, in the best of ways.

The grand scale at our store and online website is a great opportunity for all those who may be thinking of renovating their homes or buying new furniture. We provide trendy and stylish furniture with customised solutions as per your taste and personality. You can buy our high-quality products at low costs and that too, with free delivery.

One-stop store for all kinds of home furniture and décor

Fairdeal Furniture offers a wide range of home furniture throughout Kenya. You can get the following items at up to 50 percent off during our grand sale:

Sofa sets: Fairdeal Furniture has a wide variety of sofa sets that include Sectional sofa, Club sofa, Loveseat, Chesterfield sofa, Midcentury sofa, the daybed, Lawson sofa, and Bridgewater sofa. We use high quality material, be it wood, PU (polyurethane), or fabric, to manufacture our sofas.

Recliners: Fairdeal Furniture has a wide variety of back-resting sofa, including Dylan recliners, Nason recliners, Tulen recliners, Tambo recliners, Darcy recliners, Ludden recliners, Alzena, Bingen, and many more. We use high quality leather and other fabrics for manufacturing recliners.

Bedroom suite: Fairdeal Furniture offers a complete bedroom suite at a reasonable cost. Our bedroom suite includes a bed, side tables, sofa set, dressing table, and cupboard. We also offer a customised bedroom solution that allows you to choose the interiors of your choice. We provide simple panel, sleigh, and upholstered bed frames.

Dining sets: We have a wide variety of dining sets (tables and chairs) for every family and home. For instance, we have Preston Bay outdoor dining set, Rokane dining set, Skempton, Hazelteen, Woodinville, Zenfield, Coviar, and many more.

Coffee tables: Coffee tables are a great option to enhance your living room décor. Fairdeal Furniture offers a wide variety of coffee tables and stools for coffee lovers. Visit our official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Accent chairs: These are a great option for filling the small empty spaces in your bedroom and living room. Moreover, accent chairs offer additional sitting space. Visit our official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Bar stools: Bar stools in kitchens and living rooms are useful for kids. You can also use them as additional dining chairs when you have guests at home. Visit our official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Outdoor furniture: Fairdeal Furniture offers innovative, attractive, and the latest outdoor furniture options that will leave you in awe. Visit our official website or showrooms to choose the one that suits your taste and style.

Other accessories: Décor accessories such as cushions, sofa covers, decoration pieces, etc., are available at Fairdeal Furniture.