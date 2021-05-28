Improving learning outcomes: How to make your voice heard during the coming Global Education Summit

The first case of Covid-19 in Kenya was announced in March 2020. Soon after, all learning institutions were closed as part of measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Consequently, the school calendar was disrupted, affecting over 18 million students across the country. Since then, many aspects of society and the education sector have been dramatically affected.

Before the pandemic, Africa already had some worrying education outcomes, where 87 percent of the children in Sub-Saharan Africa could not read and understand a simple story, by their 10th birthday. The disruption caused by Covid-19 has worsened this learning deficit and the previously existing inequalities.

ONE Campaign, through the Lost Potential Tracker, estimates that over 70 million children in 2021 alone, equivalent to the combined population of Senegal and Kenya, will have failed to gain basic literacy skills by their 10th birthday.

“If we are to eradicate poverty and hunger on our continent, improve health outcomes, develop a skilful workforce, protect our planet, and build a more inclusive and peaceful society, then we must empower every individual with access to quality education,” says Edwin Ikhuoria, the Africa Executive Director of ONE Campaign.

Nation Leadership Forum

A virtual education forum hosted by the Nation Media Group saw different education stakeholders discuss the “new normal” in the sector.

“It is not a dramatic statement to say that our future depends on the education of our children. We have seen how vulnerable education is in this pandemic,” said Alice Albright, the CEO of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

GPE will host an education financing conference in July 2021 to raise at least $5 billion for 2021 to 2025 for 90 countries, and get them to protect their education budgets and spend it effectively, targeting the most marginalised. “We disbursed half a billion dollars to partner countries last year to overcome the pandemic,” Alice added.

At the outset of the pandemic, Kenya received a $11 million grant from GPE, to combat the effects of Covid-19 by expanding access and delivery of online content, training of teachers, and monitoring of virtual learning among other interventions for early learning by the Ministry of Education.

Kenya is one of the partner countries that have long benefited from the fund. The efforts made with the competency-based curriculum and prioritisation of education have also been recognised. As such, Kenya will be co-hosting the GPE Conference in July with the UK.

Effects of Covid-19

The Principal Secretary (PS) for Education, Amb Simon Nabukwesi, discussed the many adjustments that had to be made to make learning during the pandemic possible. “We have added in our budget proposal a provision for a laptop for every student joining university. We want library resources to be available to all students and staff, both online and offline,” he said.

Amb Nabukwesi stated that moving all programmes online has proved to be challenging.

Also present at the forum was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof Kiama Stephen Gitahi, who mentioned the measures being taken to improve learning in institutions and the importance of digital literacy. “We need to make the internet more accessible to everyone in the same way we invest in other infrastructure,” he said.

As much as virtual learning was embraced, it has not been easy, with many scholars unable to access the internet and basic infrastructure, such as electricity.

“We should take the process slowly so as not to compromise the quality of the education offered. There are other aspects to learning beyond academic, that have been difficult for students (to engage in), e.g, athletics and other talents. This has brought about mental challenges,” said Jenifer Mbogo, the Chairperson of the Multimedia University of Kenya Student Association.

Raghav Gandhi, the CIO of Acorn, the developers of Qwetu Hostels, also echoed the point. “There is value in physical interactions. In education, the most important stakeholder is the student body. Covid-19 has not only been a physical issue but a mental health concern. There is space for technology, but taking away the student-adult experience will not help. We are social beings and we learn from people.” He also emphasised on the need to have more public-private partnerships in the sector.

What can be done?

The government must fund education adequately from all sources and ensure that financing is spent effectively, targeting the most marginalised. There are several key opportunities to act on this in the next few months: