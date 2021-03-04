Five Cases of Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies

Lead photo

Ma Huihuang (left), head of the poverty alleviation team, and Shi Linjiao, a homeward-bound college student (centre), promotes local products via mobile live streaming at Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province, on May 15, 2020. Shibadong Village got rid of poverty in 2016. The village’s per capita net income rose to 14,668 yuan (nearly $2,275) in 2019 from 1,668 yuan (nearly $259) in 2013.  PHOTO | XINHUA/CHEN SIHAN

BEIJING

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.