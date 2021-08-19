Champion of Inclusion: Why bank is spending millions to empower youth and women

The Family Group Foundation was established by an associated group of companies, namely Family Bank, Kenya Orient Insurance and Daykio Plantations. It seeks to empower families by catalysing transformative change for wealth creation. The Foundation pursues this by building a more inclusive society through sustainable community investment programmes in the areas of education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development.

The Family Group Foundation is deliberate in its strategy execution, more so within the global context occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, towards building a healthier, more resilient and sustainable world and delivering real-world benefit to global challenges.

Family Bank’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, dubbed “take-off”, is aligned to 13 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the UNEP Finance Initiative on Responsible Banking and Sustainable Financing that is aimed at delivering value and creation of a sustainable future for all. We took a further commitment to undertake sustainable and responsible business to advance inclusive development this year by being the fourth commercial bank to officially join the United Nations Global Compact Network Kenya.

Our shared value initiatives

As we grapple with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to “Build Back Better”, the Family Group Foundation is focused on implementing Shared Value Initiatives through multi-stakeholder partnerships as outlined in SDG 17 for long-term sustainability through a just, equitable and resilient society.

The importance of collective action is now more crucial than ever for us to make a lasting change as business leaders in every sector and avert the impact of poverty and climate change on our socio-economic agenda.

Family Bank has set aside Ksh300 million to advance the initiatives through the Family Group Foundation. Our Shared Value Initiatives are focused on youth and women empowerment. They are centred on the following pillars:

Access to quality high school education through scholarships for bright and needy students

The Foundation has set aside Ksh30 million to benefit more than 100 students in 11 counties for their secondary education between 2021-2024. To date, over 500 students have been offered scholarships by the Foundation for their high school and tertiary education, and also offered mentorship and counselling services through workshops for the holistic growth of our scholarship beneficiaries.

Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi (left) and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, with Silah Nduhiu and Lorna Wanjiru, two of the 110 beneficiaries of the Family Group Foundation's Ksh30 million high school scholarship programme, during its flag-off in Nyeri county. Photo credit: Family Bank

Inclusive education for children with special needs

Through Champions Run for Autism, the drive behind the Family Group Eldoret Half Marathon, we have refurbished and equipped Sosiani Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, with three classroom blocks, enabling more students with autism to access specialised learning in a conducive environment.

Nurturing sports talents

We have held the Family Group Eldoret Half Marathon for 13 years as a platform to nurture young sports talent within the region. Through the proceeds of the marathon, the Foundation has created awareness of children with autism and promoted inclusive education.

Agribusiness for climate-resilient food and nutrition security

In line with its agenda on social impact anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to alleviate poverty and create opportunities for food security, Family Bank has rolled out initiatives in the dairy, agri-business, water, livestock, horticulture and renewable energy value chains with strategic partners such as Performeter Agribusiness, and Palladium, among others.

In addition, the Family Group Foundation is focused on scaling up Youth In Agribusinesses by promoting technical training and skills development of new farming technologies, such as how to grow food crops using climate resilient hydroponics farming for increased productivity as well as optimal utilisation of water, land and labour.

Construction in adherence using green building technologies

Among the sustainable investment themes accelerated by the pandemic is green building technologies. The Family Group Foundation will conduct technical and vocational skills development in construction trades, e.g, plumbing, masonry, electrical, welding and carpentry for youth, and thereafter facilitate the acquisition of construction starter toolkits for the trained beneficiaries for self-employment, income generation and wealth creation in the construction sector.

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

ICT remains a key enabler of economic growth across different sectors of the economy. The Foundation is providing capacity building, technical training and skills development in Animation, Coding and Artificial Intelligence to generate technology-based solutions for social impact. In addition, ICT start-ups will be supported through Business Incubation, Coaching and Investor Readiness for growth.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

The Family Group Foundation has partnered with Water.org, a global player in the water sector, to promote access to finance for safe water and adequate sanitation projects in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Environmental conservation for climate change adaptation.

Through an initiative dubbed, Trees for Life, the Foundation, in partnership with like-minded organisations such as Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and Nation Media Group, continues to support environmental conservation for climate change adaptation in line with the Government’s initiative to increase Kenya’s forest cover by 10 percent. To date, we have planted over 10,000 seedlings within Nairobi and Machakos Counties.

Covid-19 response

The Covid-19 pandemic occasioned a disruption in the lives and livelihoods of the communities where we operate countrywide. Consequently, the business community and the Government rallied together to cushion citizens against the adverse effects on economic growth.

Family Bank has been cushioning customers against the pandemic’s adverse effects by offering relief and extension of loans at no extra cost, waiving all charges for balance inquiries and money transfers between account and mobile money wallets, and promoting cashless transactions.

To date, Family Bank has restructured loans of over Ksh16 billion to support the micro small and medium-sized enterprises, who form our core customer base.