Champion of Inclusion: Why bank is spending millions to empower youth and women

UN Global Compact Kenya Network Executive Director Judy Njino (left) and Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi during the signing ceremony that saw Family Bank become the fourth bank in Kenya to officially join the United Nations Global Compact and commit to building a sustainable business in Kenya.

Photo credit: Family Bank

The Family Group Foundation was established by an associated group of companies, namely Family Bank, Kenya Orient Insurance and Daykio Plantations. It seeks to empower families by catalysing transformative change for wealth creation. The Foundation pursues this by building a more inclusive society through sustainable community investment programmes in the areas of education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development.  

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.