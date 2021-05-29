Equity Group emerges resilient amidst multiple crises

Equity results photo
Photo credit: Equity Group

What you need to know:

  • 54 percent growth in total assets
  • 58 percent growth in customer deposits
  • 64 percent growth in profit after tax
  • 31 percent strong top-line revenue growth
  • Strong revised 2021 outlook

Equity Group has returned strong quarter one results in a challenging environment marked by the multi-faceted Covid-19 crisis of economic disruption plus health and humanitarian challenges. The results signal resilience and recovery.

In the headlines

