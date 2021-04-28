Government directorate on a mission to make workplaces in Kenya safe

By Pauline Kairu and Dr Andrew Muruka

Today, the world celebrates the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, a global campaign to promote safer workplaces for all.

The annual celebration focuses on raising the profile of occupational safety and health. It is also an opportunity to draw attention to the magnitude of emerging work-related injuries and deaths.

Capitalising on its sound industrial relations and traditional strength of promoting social dialogue between and among governments, employers and workers, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the observance of this day in 2003 to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work.

In Kenya, the mandate of ensuring that accidents and diseases at work are prevented or resolved, falls in the laps of the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS) at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Mandate

As a government agency, DOSHS is responsible for providing the support (laws and services) necessary for employers to sustain ideal environments for workers. The agency sees to it that establishments comply with the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 2007 and the Work Injury Benefits Act 2007. DOSHS also demands that workers remain responsible at their workplaces by protecting themselves and by not to endangering others.

Mission

In a nutshell, DOSHS describes its mission as “to promote a safe and healthy workplace by implementing effective systems for the prevention of occupational diseases, ill health, accidents and damage to property, in order to reduce the cost of production and improve productivity in all sectors of our economic activities”.

The directorate is also charged with certifying that workers know their rights and can adequately participate in the implementation of preventive measures. It further oversees a system of inspection to enforce all-round compliance with occupational safety and health legislation and policy.

More specifically, the core functions of the directorate are as follows:

Inspecting workplaces to ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Act 2007, the Work Injury Benefits Act 2007 and all related subsidiary legislations.

Examination and testing of steam boilers, air and steam receivers, gas cylinders, lifts, cranes, chains and other lifting equipment.

Measurement of workplace pollutants for purposes of their control.

Investigation of occupational accidents and diseases with a view to preventing recurrence.

Medical examinations of workers.

Training on occupational safety and health, first aid and fire safety.

Approving architectural plans of buildings intended for use as workplaces.

Disseminating information on occupational safety and health to customer.

In undertaking these, DOSHS is leading Kenya towards the vision of “A Healthy Worker in a Safe Work Environment”.

For more information, go to https://labour.go.ke/directorate-of-occupational-safety-and-health-services-doshs/.