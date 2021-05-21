Davis and Shirtliff, a leading water and energy equipment supplier, turns 75

Davis & Shirtliff head office on Dundori Road, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Davis & Shirtliff

Davis and Shirtliff, the region's leading water and energy equipment supplier, is celebrating its 75th Anniversary, a major milestone in its corporate history. This is a most unusual achievement for any organisation, though especially one that has the same family shareholding and essentially the same market focus since its founding. There are few companies anywhere with this claim, and D&S is therefore extremely proud of the achievement, with various events being held in celebration.

