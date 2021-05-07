Cristiano Ronaldo sends a signed Juventus jersey in aid of baby Gavrilo

From Cristiano to Gavrilo! For his victory!

A month ago, a captain’s armband previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo was sold at a charity auction for €64,000. This was to help raise money for the treatment of eight-month-old Gavrilo Djurdjevic from Serbia.

Gavrilo is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy. The necessary medicine costs €2.5 million euros and the baby still needs about €1 million for the most expensive medication in the world.

After the charity auction where Serbian betting company Mozzart Bet bought the armband, the Portuguese decided to send his signed Juventus jersey with the message, “para Gavrilo” (for Gavrilo)!

The black and white Juve jersey arrived at Mozart’s headquarters from Turin, Italy, and the company immediately put it on auction at Serbia’s Limundo e-commerce platform, with a starting price of one million dinars (€8,500).

Thanks to football managers from the LIAN Sports agency, Nikola Damjanac and Fai Ramadani, Mozzart Bet had managed to reach Ronaldo and invite him.

The captain of the European champions heard about the charity auction and that €64,000 had gone to the fund in April. He was happy that something very nice had turned out from the armband incident. He decided to send over his jersey, just like Serbian players Stefan Mitrović and Aleksandar Mitrović of Fulham, did last month.

Earlier in the year, Ronaldo had angrily thrown the armband to the ground, protesting a disallowed goal during a World Cup qualifier match between his national team Portugal and Serbia.