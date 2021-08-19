Glorious dawn for Kenya's tourism as Narok breaks ground for Maasai Mara International Airport

Message from Hon Samuel Ole Tunai, Governor, Narok County

It is profoundly pleasant to have broken ground for the new Maasai Mara International Airport. This is a timely, visionary and game-changing infrastructural development aimed at opening up the Mara directly to the world. The world is a global village, and Narok County is one of the village cells.

Narok County is the home of Maasai Mara, a premium holiday destination that is globally famous for its exquisite holiday experience – the exceptional population of lions, African leopards and cheetahs, and the annual migration of zebras, Thomsons gazelles, and wildebeests to and from the Serengeti from July to October, known as the Great Migration. During this period, about 1.5 million wildebeests cross the Great Mara River to find fresher pastures.

Since 2013, the Game Reserve has continually been ranked as Africa’s leading National Park. That is not all. Maasai Mara has won many other awards such as the Golden Award for Quality and Business Prestige, in Italy, and the World Travel Market Award for the Best Park in Africa.

Decades upon decades, Kenya’s Maasai Mara and conservancies, sandy beaches, breath-taking natural scenery and diverse wildlife, have attracted tourists from around the world to enjoy holidays within our borders, and by extension around the continent.

Through the planned international airport, we the people of Narok will open our arms and welcome the world to the wild, scenic Mara, and gladly share our Maasai traditions, and make this region part of the world through tourism and holiday experiences.

Kenyans and the residents of Narok owe a debt of gratitude to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta for his definitive transport infrastructure development policy that has enabled the expansion of roads infrastructure across Kenya; the completion of the Isiolo International Airport; and the construction of the new Lamu Port. Now, proudly under his administration, we have broken ground for the construction of the Maasai Mara International Airport, Kenya’s only airport in the wild, under his leadership.