By Evans Ongwae

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) reserves more than Ksh500 million worth of procurement opportunities for women, youth and persons with disability. However, that amount does not tell the full story of the regional re-insurer’s commitment to sharing value with diverse stakeholders.

There’s the average Ksh30 million that goes annually to the firm’s signature corporate social responsibility programme, Niko Fiti na Kenya Re – ability beyond disability campaign. This budget takes care of assistive and mobility devices (including wheelchairs) given to persons with disability (PWDs), financing of small enterprises run by this population, and support to special education.

Further, the reinsurer has previously made two (2) schools disability friendly. This enables PWDs to acquire skills that will enable them build bright futures.

Since 2012, Kenya Re has supported more than 8,600 PWDs under its Niko Fiti programme.

The Niko Fiti Legacy Project, in partnership with Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) based in Nairobi, has seen Kenya Re adopt a block in KISE’s state-of-the-art Psycho Education and National Assessment Centre. This block hosts a hydro-therapy pool, a rehabilitation gymnasium and treatment rooms complete with observation and learning rooms.

“Inclusion,” says Kenya Re Managing Director Jadiah Mwarania, “matters a lot to us.”

Mr Mwarania points out that although Kenya Re is a for-profit business, it recognises that it is not an island, since it operates within communities and is part of the larger economy.

The Corporation, he says, has totally embraced the concept of shared value, which underpins the competitiveness of the Corporation and the welfare of the community in which it operates, being mutually dependent.

“We have to include all stakeholders in our business processes and in the outcome of our operations,” says the Kenya Re MD.

As a leading regional insurer, Kenya Re conducts insurance training across Africa “to improve the quality of the underwritten business,” adds Mr Mwarania.

Still on insurance, the reinsurer graciously pays out ex-gratia claims or those not strictly payable – as has been the case during Covid-19.

Additionally, Kenya Re promotes the uptake of micro-insurance that goes to benefit small-scale businesses and farms.

Kenya Re, an equal opportunity employer, also invests heavily in staff training. This is to boost their professional growth.

Still on training, Kenya Re invests time and money in training PWDs, youth and women on how to successfully apply for procurement opportunities.

The reinsurer also supports persons with HIV/Aids, with the objective of saving lives.

Mr Mwarania notes that a pandemic such as Covid-19 impacts the firm’s ability to collect premiums when they are due. “We have been patient in collecting premiums, given the adverse effect of Covid-19 on businesses, including the loss of jobs.”

The pandemic, which slowed down the economy, negatively affected Kenya Re’s (and other firms’) returns on investments. However, Kenya Re has retained its staff and continued to pay them. Staff, on their part, support families.

In addressing the low public awareness of the value of insurance, Kenya Re partners with the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) to promote uptake. Insurance penetration in the country is low, at 2.4 percent.

In promoting the concept of shared prosperity, Kenya Re encourages locals to get shareholding of the firm. For example, in Zambia, the reinsurer, in promoting inclusion, respects the country’s law that 30 percent of shareholding should be for locals.

Additionally, in all its subsidiaries in Southern as well as in West Africa, its boards include the nationals of those nations.