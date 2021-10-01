Lucky gamer to drive off in a brand new SUV courtesy of Mozzart

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet has launched a promotion that will see one punter drive away in a brand new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The winner will be a participant who will have won a multi-bet with the most matches – the Longest Winning Multi-bet Slip.

One must win the multi-bet to qualify for the promotion, which runs from Friday October 1 to Sunday December 19, 2021. You must also do and fulfil the following requirements:

Place a multi-bet of a minimum four games.

The minimum stake on your multi-bet must be Ksh50.

Each qualifying prediction in your multi-bet slip must have minimum odds of 1.35. If your multi-bet contains some predictions with odds less than 1.35, those specific predictions will not be counted while finding which player has the longest winning multi-bet.

If a sporting event in your multi-bet is cancelled for any reason, odds of 1 are calculated for that event, but the multi-bet still participates in the prize game, only that the specific sporting event is not taken into account in the calculation.

In the event that the kick-off of a game is postponed, the ticket still participates in the promotion, but will wait a maximum of 50 hours to confirm the outcome of the event.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

In case two or more players have the same number of won multi-bet matches and meet all the other conditions, the winner of the promotion will be determined in the following order:

The winning multi-bet with the most matches containing minimum odds equal to or over 1.35.

In case there is a tie on the most won matches in the bet slip, the participant who placed their bet first will have the advantage.

In the unlikely event there is a tie on the most won matches in the bet slip, and also on the participant who placed their bet first, then a live draw will be conducted.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

All events on the bet slip must be sports (results of individual or group matches, a certain event during a sports competition, etc.)

Live bet tickets do not qualify. The bet slip may contain matches with Bonus odds. The beginning of all sports events on the ticket must not be earlier than 00:01, October 1, 2021. Otherwise, the ticket is not taken into account as it does not meet the conditions for participation in the prize game.