Boomplay Streams now count towards Billboard charts

Photo credit: Transsnet Music

As part of its dedication to helping the African music industry unlock its full potential, music streaming platform Boomplay’s data will now be added to those that inform the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts, as well as all other Billboard US and global charts that include streaming data

