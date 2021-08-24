Big vote for Zetech University as placement body sends 1,600 students its way

Photo credit: Zetech

Zetech University has ranked among the top preferred private universities in Kenya as announced by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) following the 2021/2022 placement. The university is set to admit more than 1,600 government-sponsored students in the September 2021 intake.

