Big vote for Zetech University as placement body sends 1,600 students its way

Zetech University has ranked among the top preferred private universities in Kenya as announced by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) following the 2021/2022 placement. The university is set to admit more than 1,600 government-sponsored students in the September 2021 intake.

Zetech stands out in equipping its graduates with innovative technological skills that align with job market needs. Speaking after the release of the KUCCPS results, Zetech University Vice-Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene noted that the institution was focused on promoting integrity, the best life values and empowerment through education.

“I appreciate the work that KUCCPS has put in and would like to assure the students placed at Zetech that they will get quality education and a memorable campus experience. Our institution allows both Kenyan and foreign citizens to access quality education and enjoy their campus experience,” Prof Njenga said.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, Dr Alice Njuguna, reiterated that the university had invested in an advanced learning management system to enable a smooth balance between virtual and face-to-face learning, in line with the Covid-19 health protocols.

“We have expanded our faculty to ensure there is an equilibrium in the students-lecturer ratio in all our departments. Additionally, we have recently introduced a Master of Business Administration to ensure that we produce competent graduates who will be innovative in managerial positions in their areas of specialisation. We guarantee the new government-sponsored cohort of quality education, mentorship and balanced student life,” Dr Njuguna said.

On her part, the Dean of students, Elizabeth Muhia, assured the incoming students that the institution operated under a transparent and open system that encouraged dialogue among students, parents and lecturers, through her office. “We listen to our students and address their concerns promptly. Being parents ourselves, we treat the students as our own. We also host parents’ forums and take their input very seriously because they are key stakeholders of this institution,” she said.

Zetech University also encourages students to nurture their spiritual lives and practise their faith. “We provide worship spaces for different faiths and encourage students to grow religiously, for their spiritual well-being,” Ms Muhia pointed out.

The university supports students in their co-curricular activities, such as sports and drama. The ladies football team, Zetech Sparks, was recently crowned the Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) 2021 Women’s football champions.