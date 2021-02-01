Beyond Banking; Equity’s Business Driven Solutions

Kiambu County stands out as one of the big five counties in the country and strategically borders Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Nakuru counties: A pivotal location that creates opportunities for individuals and businesses, allowing them to invest, grow and explore opportunities for wealth creation.

Currently, Kiambu boasts of being a business hub with manufacturing industrial parks, agricultural produce, agro-processing industries, multiple government and private corporations as well as some of Kenya’s prestigious education institutions: A strategic location that makes Kiambu a coveted business fulcrum that attracts investors from multi-faceted sectors of the economy.

While many banks have established presence in Kiambu, Equity has solidified its reach in the county with a network of 15 branches, that is, 14 retail branches and 1 supreme branch – Thika Supreme. This is inclusive of strategic branches such as Wangige, Kagwe, Limuru and several others that serve the diverse banking needs of Kiambu residents in the various sub-counties.

Thika Supreme staff and a few customers celebrate together during Equity’s new look branch unveiling celebrations in 2019. Equity supreme branches have state-of-the-art lounges, boardrooms for customers, free wireless internet, teleconferencing and video conferencing facilities, and are open to SME and corporate customers.

Over the years, the branches have continued to offer banking solutions that continue to transform consumer banking habits and have provided access to financial resources and financial advisory services through Equity’s human capital, which include relationship officers and managers, who offer personalised banking services.

Thika Supreme, which is located at the heart of Thika Town, comes with a state-of-the-art lounge, boardrooms for customers to hold meetings, free wireless internet, teleconferencing and video conferencing facilities, and are open to SME and corporate customers. It is noteworthy that each SME or corporate client is attached to a relationship team that supports with day-to-day liaison, advisory services based on their transactions' history, nature of business and market trends in banking.

While the county is mostly known for its agricultural prowess, it also boasts of manufacturing and agro-processing industries. These economic activities, plus a commitment by the county administration to focus on health, education, agriculture and enterprise development, has gelled-in well with Equity’s mission, which is to offer integrated financial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities.

The ardent rise of digital banking and a rapidly changing financial service sector has also resulted in the conversion of the 15 branches to relationship, service and advisory centres. Additionally, the branches complement financial services offered through alternative banking channels such as the digital platforms under the EazzyBanking suite of products, Equity agents and Equitel. In fact, as at 2020, 98 percent of all Equity’s cash transactions were happening outside the branch network.

The Equity branches are also quickly evolving to become SME hub centres, offering opportunities for businesses and corporates to start up, grow and thrive. For instance, SMEs looking to diversify their businesses or possibly grow their stock can access working capital loans and business loans from Equity to finance their everyday operations and to meet their immediate financial obligations. These facilities are offered at affordable rates and with flexible repayment terms, allowing businesses room to plan their repayment without feeling financial pressure.

SMEs dealing in international trade such as export and import from diverse countries across the globe can also access various financing services under the trade finance docket, allowing them to initiate transactions that enable them to make payments or close on their business deals with ease: For instance, an SME trader banking with Equity and looking to import commodities, say from China, giving the assurance that they will make payment. The Letter of Credit from Equity will simply act as a commitment to the seller that the buyer, who in this case is an Equity customer, will make the payment on time and if unable, that Equity will cover the full or remaining amount of the purchase: A solution that enables businesses to meet their financial obligations to partners.

The same customer can also access a number of insurance products and financing such as cargo insurance, pilferage insurance and marine insurance, among others, at the branches, mitigating against any unforeseen risks that have the potential to affect business operations as well as result in loss.

Businesses that also have immediate financial needs for one-off situations and those looking to maintain their liquidity throughout the year can access both temporary and long term bank overdraft facilities at competitive interest rates and with minimal fees: A solution that helps you run your business smoothly.

Moreover, the Equity branches also act as bureau de change centres for customers who wish to buy and sell foreign currency at competitive rates. As a customer, you have the option to buy and sell in Dollars, Euros, Pound, the Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan, among others, while those who also do this regularly can open accounts on Equity’s EazzyFX platform; an online forex trading platform that allows you to buy and sell foreign currency digitally, thus enhancing convenience and efficiency. Having an EazzyFX account also allows you access to daily reports and updates on the latest market trends and news, allowing you to make strategic financial decisions that suit your business.

Through its diverse money transfer solutions, Equity also continues to position itself as a regional hub for international money remittances. Working together with partners such as Mastercard Send, Visa Direct, MoneyGram, Western Union, World Remit, Wave, Hello Paisa and Swift among others, both retail and SME customers can send or receive funds to and from abroad with ease and reliability as well as make fast, secure and convenient payments right from their accounts.

It is clear that Equity continues to offer integrated financial services to its retail, SME and corporate customers, all under one roof and at competitive industry rates, making them a bank of choice for many Kiambu residents. The Bank has also embraced digitization and continues to champion the digital revolution of banking and transforming the same to something that customers do rather than a place they visit.

If you are in Kiambu and are looking for a banking partner for yourself or your business, visit any Equity branch near you for personalised and tailor-made solutions that will help your business grow.