Bookmaker announces ‘Betway for the Fans’ grand prize winner

Betway Kenya for the Fans promotion has seen Matthew Wachira take home a brand new 43-inch flat-screen TV with DStv subscription for a year.

Matthew, 30, is a businessman dealing with ex-UK products. He has been a fan of Betway live games, and as a result, was drawn to the promo.

“I am very happy about my win. I have been betting with Betway for a long time. They offer great gaming products to their customers and their site is also very easy to navigate, which makes the gaming experience even more pleasant. I encourage others to try their luck too as we enjoy sport,” said Matthew.

The Betway for the Fans promo saw customers bet Ksh100 or more on any sport to go into the draw for a chance to win one of the 30,000 Free Bet and cash prizes.

Punters also went into the weekly draw to win a Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone, and the grand prize of a brand new 43-inch flat-screen TV with DStv subscription for a year.

Each bet earned players another entry into the daily, weekly and grand prize draws.

“We congratulate Matthew and all our daily and weekly winners for this promo. We thank them for choosing Betway as their gaming platform of choice. As a brand, we endeavour to give our customers the best gaming experience through our various gaming products,” said Betway Public Relations Executive Karen Njerenga.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway Kenya has continued to offer its punters exciting opportunities to play and win with products such as eSports and casino.

Sports punters also have a chance to create a soccer bet of their choice with the Build-a-Bet feature or try their luck with Four to Score by picking the first four goalscorers in four selected matches each week.

