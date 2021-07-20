Better services in the offing as Nairobi Water gets ISO certified, implements new projects

By Major General Mohammed Badi, Director General, NMS; and

Beryl Lilian Okumu, Chairperson, NCWSC

The importance of quality water and sanitation services, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic period, cannot be understated. These services form a critical pillar in ensuring quality life for Nairobi City County residents.

The recent acquisition of the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Ltd is a testimony that the utility company is focused on delivering enriched services. It is a reflection of the company’s commitment to discharge its mandate of water and sewerage provision and serve all the people of Nairobi with quality and safe water and sanitation facilities, including in the informal sector.

This development will go a long way in positioning the City County as a progressive business hub. It is a reflection of the strategies in place to achieve the Company’s vision to be a world class provider of water and sewerage services, having been certified to be operating under global best practices.

Through the 5th Strategic Business Plan Year 2019/2020 to 2023/2024, NCWSC undertakes to reinvent and benchmark itself with global trends toward enhancing its service delivery to all stakeholders. The ISO 9001:2015 Certification has provided us with a world-class platform to achieve this, as it is a business quality management tool.

The Board of Directors is extremely proud of the Management and all the Staff of NCWSC for making this accomplishment possible. In the days ahead, we will continue to improve by making fact-based decisions on our operational objectives and performance.

Our appreciation goes to all our stakeholders and development partners who have supported us with the resources necessary to enable sustainable potable water and sewerage services to the City County of Nairobi and its environs.