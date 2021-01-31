A friend indeed: Betika’s deeds in times of need

Betika receives hundreds of daily requests for support by Kenyans who have varied interests, but more so by those in sports. Betika Na Community was born as a response to this need.

Kenyan youths have a wealth of talent and abilities that are untapped, mainly due to lack of opportunity and support. By offering support to the youth, Betika Na Community not only gives them hope but also a platform and the resources they need to make good use of their God-given gifts.

Since inception, Betika has, through the Betika Na Community initiative, reached hundreds of thousands of youth across the country. This has been achieved through clubs’ sponsorships, event sponsorships, donation of kits and equipment to sportspersons and grassroots teams, rehabilitation of pitches and so much more. Betika has undertaken to improve sports in Kenya through these activities.

Apart from sports, the Betika Na Community has supported Kenyan youth in their daily hustles through provision of protective gear to mechanics, boda boda (commuter motorcycle) riders and mama mboga (grocery kiosks)and uniforms to matatu (commuter van) drivers and conductors.

Betika encourages responsible betting and has created an avenue for customers to get help through it’s safe betting programme. Customers can get free counselling services by calling Toll Free Number: 00800724835.

Betika Na Community has undertaken a number of activities. The initiative has held professional tournaments across the country, providing teams with kits, balls, nets, prize monies and an opportunity for players to be scouted by established clubs and teams. It has also sponsored tournaments like Karamoja Supercup, Cleo Malalah, Chris Oguso, Simama na Kibera, Sango Lake Basin and many more.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Betika extended a Ksh27 million donation to help Kenyans in different sectors overcome the hard times brought about by the pandemic. Among these was Ksh15 million to sportsmen and women through the Ministry of Sports, Ksh6 million to the Ministry of Health, Ksh5 million to Kenya Premier League and Betika National Super League players, and Ksh1 million to young innovators at Kenyatta University.

A downloadable PDF containing several photos on the Betika na Community activities is available here.