Sustainable justice in tax matters through Alternative Dispute Resolution

P.M Matuku, the KRA Commissioner in charge of Legal Services and Board Coordination, explains how ADR works in relation to tax disputes, and its advantages.

How does a tax dispute arise?

Disputes are an integral part of every process and those relating to taxation are not an exception. A tax dispute may arise from a taxpayer’s disagreement with the Commissioner on the interpretation of tax laws, determination of taxable income, taxes refundable, imposition of penalties and interest and dissatisfaction with administrative actions.

In Kenya, the first course of action available to the taxpayer is an Objection to the Commissioner’s decision under the Tax Procedures Act. After receiving an Objection, the Commissioner may agree with the taxpayer entirely and thus vacate the tax assessment, or partially agree with the taxpayer and amend the assessment accordingly. A third possible outcome is where the Commissioner may totally disagree with the taxpayer and confirm the assessment as originally issued.

A tax dispute may arise where the Commissioner partially agrees with the taxpayer and confirms part of the assessment or fully rejects the taxpayer’s Objection. A tax dispute, if not resolved in time, can create uncertainty and anxiety, delay revenue collection and increase the cost of compliance. Disputes can be a source of financial as well as mental strain to the disputing parties.

How is a tax dispute litigated? Does the process ensure access to justice?

A tax dispute can be litigated in different fora in the Kenyan quasi-judicial and judicial systems, which are invoked on Appeal by the aggrieved party. If the decision by the Commissioner is appealable, a taxpayer may appeal to the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT). Where dissatisfied with the TAT’s decision, a party is at liberty to file a further appeal to the High Court of Kenya and subsequently to the Court of Appeal if not satisfied with the High Court’s decision.

The litigation process can take inordinately long, with cases at various stages taking on average between four and five years to be resolved, at the end of which the losing party very often departs feeling that justice has not been served on their part. It is an adversarial process. The litigation process and outcomes are not in the control of the parties and has been associated with a number of challenges. These challenges hamper access to justice and may include, but not limited to: high costs, inordinate delays, distant geographical locations, complexity of rules and procedures and the use of complex legalese and jargon, which the parties may find difficult to understand without the assistance of legal and tax consultants. If the right of every person to access justice is to be realised, then these hurdles must be addressed.

Is ADR the key to sustainable justice in dispute resolution?

During the event marking the 2019/2020 Taxpayers’ Day, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya, Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta, urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to explore alternative ways of solving tax disputes rather than subjecting parties to arduous litigation procedures. Considering His Excellency’s recommendation, the most befitting framework was undoubtedly the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) framework.

ADR at KRA is a mechanism that expedites the resolution of tax disputes and provides an alternative method of handling such disputes outside the Judicial process (Courts of law) and Quasi-Judicial Process (TAT). KRA introduced ADR on July 1, 2015 to aid in tax collection and more so to shift strategy from enforcement to trust and facilitation. The ADR process seeks to ensure improved compliance and preservation of relationships between KRA and taxpayers. More importantly, this ensures that justice is not delayed, with a possible win-win outcome.

ADR at KRA has numerous advantages, including consideration for flexible tax payment plans where applicable, and maintenance of cordial relationships between KRA and the taxpayers, thereby shifting from enforcement to trust and facilitation.

The Tax Procedures Act requires that cases for settlement out of court or Tribunal should not take more than 90 days. The use of the ADR process expedites resolution of tax disputes, thus reducing delays in the conclusion of cases before the courts and the TAT. ADR is cost-effective. It avoids the costs associated with lengthy litigation processes. ADR is favourable in promoting confidentiality in tax dispute resolution and is carried out without detriment to any existing rights or claims by a party. ADR also maintains higher compliance levels as parties are more likely to abide by the negotiated outcome as it addresses the taxpayer’s concerns. ADR improves service delivery to the taxpayer, tax consultants and legal advisors, as there is no uncertainty over the outcome of a case for both the Commissioner and the taxpayer.

Who can apply for ADR and how is it done?

To initiate ADR, either party to an appeal may apply in writing through the ADR application form to settle the dispute out of the Tribunal or the courts at any stage after obtaining permission from the courts or the TAT. All tax disputes relating to Income Tax, Excise Duty, Import Duty and Value Added Tax are suitable for KRA’s ADR framework, except where the settlement would be contrary to the Constitution, the Revenue Laws or any other enabling laws, and where there is evidence that the non-compliance is because of wilful neglect or fraud.

It should be noted that ADR at KRA is a voluntary process and is structured as a facilitated mediation with a requirement to settle the dispute within 90 days from the date the courts or the TAT grants parties permission. This reduces the time taken to collect revenue, from the expected four to five years spent in courts, to an average of 90 days or less.

ADR entails facilitated mediation, where parties to the dispute willingly come to the discussion table chaired by a trained mediator and tax expert, referred to as a facilitator. The facilitator guides parties in the discussions towards reaching an amicable settlement. Parties are given an opportunity to review the facts of the case, including provision and review of relevant supporting documents. It is important to note that all documents submitted by either party in an ADR discussion are treated as confidential and shall not be disclosed to third parties, except with the consent of the document owner.

Where parties reach an agreement, the discussions culminate into an ADR agreement that then forms the basis for drawing a consent filed either at the TAT or the court. This marks the dispute as closed, with the outcome being a “win-win” situation. The outcome is owned by the parties, as the facilitator has no power to make or impose any decisions upon parties, but rather guides them in the process of arriving at a solution to the dispute. Importantly, the facilitator is usually not a person involved in the tax audit or investigation or in the making of the disputed decision.

Parties may opt to act on their own behalf during the ADR discussions or be represented by a tax agent or legal advisor of their choice. However, the parties to the dispute are encouraged to be present during the ADR discussions at all times to enhance the efficiency of the process.

It is worth noting that ADR discussions at KRA are held without detriment of any existing rights of the partiesand any ADR agreement executed between the parties cannot be used as a precedent in any other case. During the entire ADR process, parties reserve their rights of appeal at the TAT or court.

What is the ADR experience in KRA?

Resolution of cases through ADR has registered exponential growth since inception. The revenue unlocked for collection by the Authority has also steadily increased over the years as shown below (in Kenya Shillings).

With a customer satisfaction rating of 87 percent in the Financial Year 2019/2020 according to a recent survey done by the Authority, ADR continues to be the dispute resolution forum of choice with every passing year.

ADR in tax disputes has a solid future in Kenya as more taxpayers continue to embrace the process. Focus is shifting from resolution of cases in the courtroom to the boardroom. The Authority expects this trend to continue and to see even more cases being resolved at ADR.

