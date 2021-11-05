Xi Focus-Closeup: All aboard China’s express train to development

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, east China, on November 5, 2018.

Photo credit: Xinhua | Yao Dawei

What does a high-speed train, which runs at 350km per hour, have in common with China’s approach to global cooperation? Foreign leaders at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), not only found out but got on board, too.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.