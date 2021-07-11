National commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day

The EACC head office in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

This year’s edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day, which is commemorated every July 11, is the fifth one. The commemoration is borne out of the continental realisation of the need for countries to continuously reflect on approaches adopted in the fight against corruption and unethical conduct, in order to assess their impact in line with the changing trends and patterns of corruption.

