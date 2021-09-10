1xBet Promo Code Kenya 2021: BETMAX

Understanding BETMAX, the 1xBet Promo Code Kenya for 2021

The 1xBet Promo Code Kenya users need to be aware about its BETMAX. This is a code that will provide access to Ksh10,000 depending on the first deposit the user makes. This bonus is granted only to newcomers of the platform. Existing players will not be able to use it.

One way to make use of the BETMAX code is during signup, as dedicated fields are provided for the same.

What is the current welcome offer at 1xbet?

A newcomer who creates an account with 1xBet Promo Code using the dedicated code will be eligible for a maximum bonus of Ksh10,000, which is decided after matching the first deposit at 100 percent. This welcome offer is quite generous compared with the competition.

How to register for a new account the BETMAX code

The process of registering for a new account is easy. One can complete this process within a few seconds using the one-click registration technique. However, one can use the 1xBet Promo Code Kenya Receives – BETMAX – through these steps:

Visit the Kenyan version of 1xBet using this dedicated link Look for the ‘create account’ icon Provide the various information in the dedicated spaces Enter the code BETMAX This will act as a signal of intent to receive the welcome offer. If the user meets the prerequisites, the bonus will be credited to the account.

Different wagering requirements that come with the welcome offer

The crucial requirement for a newcomer to claim the welcome offer from 1xBet would be to be above 18 years of age. The bonus opens up only when the first deposit made by the player is more than Ksh100. If not, the user does not qualify for this offer.

Before deciding to use this bonus, one must also make sure that the ‘take part in bonus offers’ section in the account is selected. The bonus money has to be used within 30 days after receiving the same into the account.

How can a new player place their first bet on football?

The process of making the first bet on a football match at 1xbet begins with loading up the account. For a new player, there are obvious advantages provided in the form of 1xbet Promo Code Kenya, as it will provide the chance to receive Ksh10,000 in bonuses. Even without the bonus, users can go into the betting markets segment where they will find a ton of choices in the football section. One can also search for the appropriate market directly from the search bar. Once the event has been identified, click on the market to add it to the betting slip, where the stake can be entered. Now, all that remains would be to place the bet.

Football Betting Options from 1xbet

The football options available when deciding to use the 1xbet Promo Code Kenya is quite interesting. Even though 1xbet has a range of products under its line-up, the brand started operations with a sports betting platform. Naturally, the football betting section gathers significant interest as one of the most popular sports in the world – and indeed in Kenya. The Kenyan Premier League is one of the oldest in Africa. It has been around since 1963.

But much of the focus from bookmakers – including 1xBet – is on the top competitions like the English Premier League and Champions League. These are some of the key competitions when it comes to club football, while the FIFA World Cup, European Championships, and African Cup of Nations are also focused on heavily when looking to bet on international events.

1xBet’s odds when it comes to football events

The quality of odds available from this bookmaker is exceptional, even if the user decides to go without a 1xBet Promo Code Kenya. The prices are very competitive compared with those by the rest of the names in the business.

An analysis of the odds listed by different bookmakers for an upcoming event will reveal that the margins placed by 1xBet do not differ significantly from those of the competitors. In certain matches, the margins might lead to lower prices on 1xBet while on some occasions, it may lead to slightly higher prices. On average, the prices tend to be around the same mark, but there are some significant advantages when one decides to use the 1xBet Promo Code Kenya Receives in the first place.

Bet types provided by 1xBet on football events

As a result of starting off as a dedicated sports betting company in Kenya, 1xBet is focused on providing different bet types for the same football event under consideration. Often, these numbers would extend into the hundreds – depending on the popularity of the event in question. For someone who wants to bet on the Premier League, they will be able to get more than 100 different bet types. Naturally, the choices go down when the user is looking to bet on less popular leagues. As a brand that primarily caters for Kenyan punters, the football action in the country is covered in extensive detail with a specific focus on the Kenyan Premier League.

Different choices of football events covered by 1xBet

There are about 40 different sports covered by 1xBet. This is quite a substantial number as even many of the older names in the business tend to max out at 25 sports. One of the chief contributors to the total volume of markets on 1xBet would be football. The length and breadth of the football coverage at 1xBet is truly remarkable. It begins with the focus on the top European domestic competitions like the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1. Each event in these competitions tends to get several hundred markets. One can also expect a similar outcome when they step into the Champions League betting scene, which is also accompanied by a decent list of markets on the Europa League.

On the international front, 1xBet has an equal focus on all top events in the different continents. For example, the European Championship is given the same magnitude of importance as the Africa Cup of Nations, which is easily the pinnacle of football in Africa. The global competitions like the Copa America and FIFA World Cup also have a huge place on the 1xBet portfolio.

Operator’s offer compares to the competitors

The 1xBet Promo Code Kenya Receives is quite a handy welcome offer. The opportunity to receive Ksh10,000 is not something that many bookmakers tend to provide.

Other offers provided by 1xbet

1xBet is a popular gambling destination in Kenya. Even then, the bookmaker devotes a decent chunk of attention to the existing users, who get to enjoy a ton of offers like the ‘Happy Friday’ campaign. There will also be some sizable advantages like the birthday offer, where users receive offers on special dates like their birthday.

Advantages available through the casino promo code at 1xBet

As a brand with a decent casino offering, it is not a surprise that 1xBet provides users with some interesting casino offers as well. These would include 1xBet’s campaign called the ‘Lucky Friday’, where users can pick up some attractive jackpots.

The casino section is rich with a ton of gaming options from the likes of NetEnt, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Quickspin, and more. Most of the titles are very common, but there are some rare names in the mix as well. 1xBet’s casino section focuses more on slot games, but one can also find video slots, jackpots, poker, roulette, and blackjack titles. An attractive element about the casino offers from 1xBet Promo Code Kenya Receives will be the availability of in-house games, which add a nice element of spin to the standard set of titles.

Promotions available for existing customers

The existing customers are certainly not left behind at 1xBet. Anyone who is a current member of the platform takes advantage of weekly campaigns and promotions in the sports betting category and casino section. These rewards will be in the form of cash backs, points, and free bets. Of course, each offer comes with its own set of requirements that have to be met by the user.

Betting on football with the mobile app from 1xBet

For those who are not really into the world of betting from the desktop, 1xBet provides the attraction of a mobile betting option through apps. 1xBet has designed the native apps for iOS and Android operating systems. They are able to run on any supporting device without the need for much power and resources. Just like the desktop site, these apps have been designed with a familiar theme and they are quite nice to operate.

One has to log into the mobile platform using their credentials, which are the same across desktop or mobile. The search functionality can be used to access the preferred market, but one can also go through the navigation menu, which works quite well even on the smaller display.

FAQs related to 1xBet Kenya

Is it legal to use 1xBet in Kenya?

Yes, 1xBet is a platform that operates with a Curacao license. It has been one of the trusted and reputed licenses in the world of online casinos and sports gambling.

Can members claim a no-deposit bonus?

1xBet does not provide any no-deposit bonuses at this moment. However, we will provide the details if it is available in the future.

Who can use the promo code?

Any player who has signed up on the platform for the first time is now eligible to use the 1xBet Promo Code. The use of BETMAX during signup will make sure that a new customer gets all the benefits.

Is it legal to place bets in Kenya?

Sports betting is a legal activity in Kenya. The legality of sports betting has been in place since 1966 when Kenya approved the activity as part of the Betting Lotteries and Gaming Act.

What is the validity of the 1xBet Promo Code?