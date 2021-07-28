‘Ugali Man’ receives car, fully equipped gym, from Odibets

Charles Odongo, popularly known as #UgaliMan, who gained popularity for his ugali (maize meal) eating skills, has finally received his goodies from betting firm Odibets.

Odongo had entertained netizens earlier in the year by posting a video of himself comically tossing a fairly generous portion of ugali in the air and grabbing it with admirable force, before kneading and finally eating it with a scoop of sauce. The video went viral on social media.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Mr Odongo, who is a fitness trainer, thanked Odibets for delivering the gifts as they had promised.

“I am more than happy today to receive my car and a fully equipped gym from Odibets as they had promised. This is a dream come true,” a jovial Odongo said.

He added that he had not expected the video to go viral to a point of securing him such a deal.

Available during the handing-over ceremony was Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, who encouraged anyone out there trying to make ends meet from their talents to continue doing so, as they may not know who was watching.