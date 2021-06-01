‘Shinda Lunch ya Punch’: Odibets to award customers on Madaraka Day

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced it will award more than 4,000 customers with Ksh500 worth of lunch in a competition dubbed “Shinda Lunch ya Punch”.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the competition aims to give back to the company’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to loyal customers who have been with us all year round,” said Aggrey Sayi.

To participate customers will be required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Ksh99 on a single or multibet. They will then automatically enter into the draw and stand a chance to win Ksh500 worth of lunch.

Winners will be picked randomly. The customers who win will immediately after receive a confirmation message from OdiBets on their mobile phone, with the reward of Ksh500 sent via Mpesa.

Odiebts recently awarded more than 2,000 “Jogoos” to its customers as they celebrated Easter in a promo dubbed “Shinda Jogoo ya Easter”.